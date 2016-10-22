Area Fishing: Northern’s Inc. results from Whitefish Chain
The Northern’s Inc. two-day Classic Tournament was held on the Whitefish Chain Sept. 24 and 25. Results showed large bags of pike.
First place, Jeff and Tracy Wohl with a two-day total of 39 pounds, 5 ounces
Second place, Rob and Roberta Carper with 33 pounds, 14 ounces
Third place, Ron and Rhonda Wickham with 33 pounds, 5 ounces
Fourth place, Jim and Neal Falenschek with 32 pounds, 4 ounces
Fifth place, Rod Barnum and Craig Klimek with 28 pounds, 13 ounces