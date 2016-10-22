Search
    Area Fishing: Northern’s Inc. results from Whitefish Chain

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:37 p.m.

    The Northern’s Inc. two-day Classic Tournament was held on the Whitefish Chain Sept. 24 and 25. Results showed large bags of pike.

    First place, Jeff and Tracy Wohl with a two-day total of 39 pounds, 5 ounces

    Second place, Rob and Roberta Carper with 33 pounds, 14 ounces

    Third place, Ron and Rhonda Wickham with 33 pounds, 5 ounces

    Fourth place, Jim and Neal Falenschek with 32 pounds, 4 ounces

    Fifth place, Rod Barnum and Craig Klimek with 28 pounds, 13 ounces

