Outdoor Notes

This program, sponsored by Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society, is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Pam Perry at pkperry@brainerd.net

Take part in Lakeshore Conservation Club fundraiser

The Lakeshore Conservation Club is looking for volunteers to help plan and operate their sixth annual Wild Game Dinner and Fundraiser. Money raised from this event goes to pay for all the clay birds shot by the Brainerd, Pillager, Pequot Lakes, and Staples (skeet only) High School Clay Target Teams and for range improvements used by all members.

This is the only fundraiser for the non-profit Lakeshore Conservation Club each year.

Many positions are available and no experience is required. Learn how this event is planned and run by contacting Penny Stumvoll at 218-963-4793 or 218-851-8688.

Deer hunts will take place at several Minnesota state parks this fall

Special hunts to prevent overpopulation of deer and protect resources will take place this fall at several Minnesota state parks, and access to the parks will vary during these hunts, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Locally, Crow Wing State Park will have limited permits for a muzzleloader hunt Dec. 12-13.

Some parks will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited access and some will be open only to hunters with special permits (closed to the general public). The deadlines for youth and adults to apply for a special permit to participate in the hunts—which include firearms, muzzleloader and archery options—have passed.

The DNR advises anyone planning to visit a state park between now and the end of December to go online or call ahead to check whether a hunt is planned and whether the park will be open. The DNR also advises wearing blaze orange when visiting parks where hunts are taking place. Visitors should check for hunt-related information at the park office when they arrive, look carefully for hunt-related signage and follow instructions.

For a list of parks that are open, partially open or closed during the 2016 hunting season, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/hunting.html or contact the DNR information center at info.dnr30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Details on which areas of each park will be affected by the special deer hunts can also be found in the "Visitor Alert" boxes on the individual park web pages at www.mndnr.gov.

DNR creates new online tool for finding public hunting land

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has created an improved search tool that makes it easier for people to find places to hunt or enjoy the outdoors at wildlife management areas.

The tool is at www.mndnr.gov/wmas.

"We've built a WMA finder application that replaces a web app that was over a decade old," said

Steve Benson, DNR Wildlife MNIT coordinator. "People can now search for WMAs anywhere in the state based on features important to them."

Acreage in WMAs totals 1.3 million acres, spread among 1,500 WMAs located in 86 of the state's 87 counties. Using the WMA finder, users can search by:

• Name of WMA (or partial name).

• County.

• Game species.

• Wheelchair accessibility.

Once users have found a WMA, interactive maps are available that allow zooming in and toggling between maps and aerial photography, as well as toggling the view to full screen to see other public lands nearby.

"Another important feature with the new WMA finder is providing users with more information about WMAs, contact information for DNR area wildlife offices, and specific rules if they apply to a WMA," Benson said.

WMA information can now be updated daily, including special announcements if conditions change, such as an access road under construction. In the future, users will also be able to find more information about aquatic management areas in similar formats to the WMA pages.

Funding for the work behind this project was provided by the Minnesota Environment and

Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. The trust fund is a permanent fund constitutionally established by Minnesotans to assist in the protection, conservation, preservation and enhancement of the state's air, water, land, fish, wildlife and other natural resources.

There are other types of public land available for hunting or other recreation use. Those types of land are displayed both through the WMA finder maps, and through the interactive Recreation

Compass tool available on desktop computers at www.mndnr.gov/maps/compass.html and on mobile devices through www.mndnr.gov/mobile.

Increases seen at 35th annual National Grouse and Woodcock Hunt

The Ruffed Grouse Society held its 35th annual National Grouse and Woodcock Hunt on Oct. 13 and 14, in and around Grand Rapids with harvest results, obtained by RGS wildlife biologists, showing increases in ruffed grouse and American woodcock harvest compared to 2015.

Participating hunters (104) harvested 175 ruffed grouse during the two-day hunt, which is a 17 percent increase over the 2015 harvest of 149 ruffed grouse. Each hunter harvested an average of 0.86 grouse per day in 2016, which is the fourth lowest in NGWH history, compared to 0.73 in 2015, which was the second lowest. These results were not surprising as Minnesota climbs from the bottom of the ruffed grouse cycle. Based upon calculated results, the index to reproductive success for ruffed grouse was 15 percent lower than the long-term average, which means there were fewer young birds in the current population.

Participating hunters harvested 384 American woodcock, which is an 8 percent increase over the 2015 harvest of 357 American woodcock. Each hunter harvested an average of 1.9 woodcock per day in 2016 compared to 1.7 in 2015. Based upon the calculated results, the index to reproductive success for American woodcock was on par with the long-term average.

"Not only has the RGS National Hunt been an important celebration of grouse and woodcock hunting for 35 years, but it provides an unparalleled opportunity to study the population ecology of ruffed grouse and American woodcock," said RGS President and CEO John Eichinger in a news release. "Each year, the data collected gives us a chance to better understand these two important game birds. The information accumulated throughout the history of this event represents one of the longest, continuous efforts for collecting scientific data of a target species within a specific region."

DNR updates Wildlife Action Plan to address emerging conservation concerns

The Department of Natural Resources and numerous partners have updated the Minnesota Wildlife Action Plan to better reflect conservation of the state's native wildlife species in a changing climate.

"The plan addresses the primary causes of species population declines in Minnesota," said the plan's coordinator, Faith Balch. "Those causes include habitat loss and degradation, low reproduction and other biological issues, and the impacts of climate change. Along with the agencies and organizations that will implement the plan, we encourage anyone concerned about our state's wildlife to review it and get involved."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the revised Minnesota Wildlife Action Plan earlier this year.

The 2005 plan goals were updated to better reflect wildlife conservation needs and approaches in a changing climate. The updated plan identifies 346 Species in Greatest Conservation Need, compared to 292 in the previous plan. Among the changes are the addition of the monarch butterfly and five native species of bees.

The plan, a list of Species in Greatest Conservation Need, and related resources are available at www.mndnr.gov/mnwap.

In developing the plan, the DNR collaborated with more than 40 conservation partners representing a diverse group of agencies, organizations and individuals. Partners include the DNR's divisions of Fish and Wildlife, Forestry, Parks and Trails, and Ecological and Water Resources, as well as representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, University of Minnesota, Science Museum of Minnesota, Minnesota Zoo, The Nature Conservancy, The Minnesota Chapter of The Wildlife Society, and Audubon Minnesota. More than seventy agencies and organizations including 10 tribes were contacted and invited to review and submit comments on the final draft of the plan.