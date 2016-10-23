Whitefish, tullibee sport-netting to open on area lakes

Schedule I Lakes, which are more susceptible to sudden changes that impact water temperatures, will be opened and closed on a 48-hour notice posted at lake accesses, other public places, and the DNR website. Schedule II Lakes, will open Nov. 4.

Schedule I Lakes (48-hour notice)

Anticipated opening dates are as follows:

• Oct. 29 through Dec.4, for Deer (near Deer River) and Turtle.

• Nov. 4 through Dec. 11, for Side and South Sturgeon (1.75 inch mesh).

• Nov. 11 through Dec. 11, for Big Balsam and Nashwauk (1.75 inch mesh).

Schedule II Lakes

Lakes open to whitefish-tullibee sport-netting Nov. 4 through Dec. 11:

• Bass (north basin).

• Ball Club.

• Bowstring.*

• Little Bowstring.

• Cut Foot Sioux.*

• Deer (near Effie).

• Grave.

• Jessie.

• Maple.

• Pokegama.

• Round (near Squaw Lake --1.75 inch mesh).

• Rush Island.

• Sand (near Max).*

• Swan. (1.75 inch mesh).

• Twin Lakes (near Marble).

• Winnibigoshish* and

• Little Winnibigoshish* (1.75 inch mesh).

*Bowstring, Cut Foot Sioux, Sand, Winnibigoshish and Little Winnibigoshish are designated infested waters because of the presence of faucet snails or zebra mussels. Nets and equipment used in infested waters may not be used in any other waterbody unless they have been dried for 10 days or frozen for two days.

Fishing regulations require that:

• A whitefish netting license is purchased.

• A person may use only one gill net, not exceeding 100 feet in length and 3 feet in width.

• One end of net must have a pole, stake, or buoy projecting at least 2 feet above the surface of the water or ice.

• Nets must have an identification tag attached near the first float of the end that is projecting from the surface of the water or ice.

• Identification tags must be a minimum of 2 ½ inches by 5/8 inch permanently bearing the name and address of the owner. Identification tags for marking nets are provided by the owner.

• Nets may not be set after sunset or raised before sunrise.

• All gill nets must be set and lifted by the licensee only.

• Nets must be tended at least once every 24 hours.

• A net may not be set in any water deeper than 6 feet.

• A net may not be set within 50 feet of another net.

• Minimum gill net mesh size shall be no less than 1-3/4 or 3-1/2 inch stretch measure depending on the lake.

• Nets used in designated infested waters must be dried for a minimum of 10 days or frozen for two days before using in a different water body. Nets should be dried for 10 days or frozen for two before moving from any lake to another.

• Nets used in spiny water flea and/or zebra mussel infested waters should be not used in any other waterbody.

• Nets should be transported in sealed container.

• Whitefish and ciscoes taken by sport gill netting may not be bought or sold.

• Whitefish and ciscoes taken by sport gill netting may not be used as bait.

• The possession limit for whitefish taken by sport gill netting within the Leech Lake Reservation boundaries is 25.

• Net placement should not inhibit use of the lake by other boaters.

About 700 people obtain special permits to net for whitefish-tullibee each year. The DNR bases netting schedules on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature cools, game fish head to deeper water and whitefish-tullibee come to shallow water for fall spawning. Netting is allowed when there is little chance that game fish populations would be negatively impacted by recreational netting in shallow water.

For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov/regulations/fishing/index.html, then click on whitefish and ciscoes sport gillnetting regulations, or contact the DNR's Grand Rapids area office at 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, or call 218-328-8836.