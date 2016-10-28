Walleyedan: Fighting for more time

So, during this last week in October and the first couple of weeks in November, my mind is similar to that of a whitetail buck, not clicking on all cylinders as I'm trying to get everything done. For the hunter, this is the time to possibly get a crack at the deer of a lifetime. The bucks are chasing does and fending off other bucks that are stepping on their turf. This is a great time to just watch and listen in the woods. Leaves crunching, bucks grunting, sticks snapping, horns rattling and all of the other sights and sounds of nature. As much as I could spend every waking hour in the woods, I am going to mix it up a little bit this weekend and take two of our critters to rooster country. It will be fun to see what happens down in southwestern Minnesota. I hear the reports are good, we'll just have to see how accurate they (the kids and the reports) are! I wish you all a great weekend as you do whatever you do! Warriors football, good luck!

Walleyedan