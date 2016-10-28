Outdoor Notes

Smith, who has set a goal of visiting all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, said she intends to work another state park visit into her schedule on Free Park Friday.

"In my travels around Minnesota, I visit Minnesota state parks and recreation areas as often as I can," she said. "We have one of the finest park and trail systems in the country, and spending time in nature is the best way I know to get some exercise, relax and refresh with family and friends. I want as many Minnesotans as possible to enjoy a free day in the parks after Thanksgiving."

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Minnesota state parks and trails system. The celebration has brought record crowds out to explore Minnesota's most beautiful locations. Through the end of September, one-day parks and trails permit sales were up 6 percent, year-round permit sales were up 8 percent and overnight stays were up 6 percent over last year, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov/freeparkfriday.

Hunters reminded registering deer is important and required

Hunters are reminded to register deer before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"Every hunter who registers their deer is providing important information and playing a critical role in our ability to scientifically manage deer populations," said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader. "Deer can be registered with a phone call, online or in person, with the exception of southeastern Minnesota during the firearms seasons, where in-person registration will be required."

Before registering a deer, hunters must validate their site tag. The validated tag must be attached to the deer when the deer is placed on a motor vehicle or an ATV, a vehicle or a trailer being towed by an ATV or brought into a camp, yard or other place of habitation.

Phone registration

Register deer via phone by calling 888-706-6367. Directions are printed on each deer hunting license. Have a pen or permanent marker ready. A confirmation number will be given; it must be written on the license and site tag.

Internet registration

Register deer via internet at www.mndnr.gov/gameregistration. Directions will be similar to phone registration, and a confirmation number must be written on the license and site tag.

In-person registration

When phone or internet registration is not possible, hunters must take their deer to a big-game registration station. The person whose name appears on the license must be present at the registration station with their deer. They will receive a big-game possession tag that must be attached to the hind leg, ear or antler where the site tag was attached. A list of all stations organized by city and county is available at any DNR wildlife office or at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

In-person registration will be required in deer permit areas 339 to 349, an area that includes nearly all the 300 series permit areas, during the 3A and 3B firearms deer seasons while the DNR samples deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD). More information on CWD sampling and registration locations is at www.mndnr.gov/cwd.

In all areas, hunters are allowed to transport deer out of the permit area where the deer were taken before registering the deer. However, during registration, the hunter must use the permit area number where the deer was harvested; using the wrong deer permit area for registration is illegal. Registration instructions for all methods are available at www.mndnr.gov/gameregistrationhelp.

Through registration, hunters provide important information on deer, an animal that is significant not only ecologically, but also socially and economically in Minnesota. Hunting and wildlife watching generate more than $1.3 billion in annual economic impact in the state.

Although deer populations vary in density from place to place and year to year and are influenced by the severity of winter weather, the DNR strives to manage deer for the benefit of everyone through habitat management, regulated hunting seasons, research and planning. Deer registration is one of many ways that citizens help.

Ice Castles returning to Minnesota

A winter experience is returning to Minnesota this season.

Tens of thousands of people are projected to visit Ice Castles' in Stillwater this winter, according to a press release. The castles are created by artisans who spend 4,000 hours dripping and shaping icicles while embedding them with color-changing LED lights to create life-size fairytale playgrounds.

The breathtaking works of art have become a winter attraction and social media sensation drawing more than a million people over the last five years to the company's five locations in North America.

The castles feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that reach astonishing heights. LED lights frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice twinkle to music.

The acre-sized ice castle in Stillwater is projected to open the end of December, along with sister locations in Midway, Utah; Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Edmonton, Canada; and Lincoln, N.H.