Outdoor Notes

First place: Andrew and Lisa Utter, 29 pounds, 4 ounces

Second place: Rob and Roberta Carper, 24 pounds, 4 ounces

Third place: Jeff and Tracy Wohl, 22 pounds, 4 ounces

Fourth place: Ron and Rhonda Wickham 20 pounds, 8 ounces

Fifth place: Joe Goble and Jeff Thorson, 19 pounds, 12 ounces

Lunker was a 13 pound, 8 ounce beauty caught by Andrew Utter.

Deer stands not allowed left overnight on wildlife management areas

With the Minnesota firearms deer season beginning Saturday, hunters are reminded that deer stands cannot be left overnight on state wildlife management areas.

"Leaving stands overnight on these public lands is a fairly common violation," said Capt. Jon Paurus, education programs coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "The reason for this rule is to prevent hunters from pre-empting hunting spots. At the beginning of each day, all locations on these public lands are available to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis."

Portable stands may be used on WMAs if they are removed each day at the close of shooting hours and do no permanent damage. Spikes or nails driven into trees are not allowed, but screwing or clamping devices are allowed if removed each day at the close of shooting hours.

"Hunters who use stands are reminded to always wear a safety harness, check climbing sticks or ladders for damage and always wait until safely in the stand before loading a firearm," Paurus said.

Minnesota has 1.3 million acres of land in WMAs, and an estimated 500,000 hunters are expected to hit the woods and fields in hopes of harvesting an animal. Hunters need to be familiar with hunting regulations, which are available at any DNR license agent or online at www.mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting. License questions should be directed to the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

Turenne wins 2017 walleye stamp contest

Richfield artist Timothy Turenne won the 2017 Minnesota Walleye Stamp contest. The painting was selected by judges from among eight entries for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Turenne's painting of a walleye foraging on minnows will be featured on the 2017 walleye stamp.

This is the second time Turenne has won the walleye stamp contest, his first win being in 2010. What's more, Turenne has now won all four state stamp contests he's entered this year — leaving out only the pheasant stamp.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work.

Revenue from stamp sales is used to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota's lakes. The 2016 walleye stamp is still available for purchase at all license vendors. More information about stamps is available at www.mndnr.gov/stamps.

Good conditions greet hunters during Camp Ripley hunts

Archers took 113 deer during this year's bow hunts at Camp Ripley Military Reservation near Little Falls.

There were 2,995 permits issued, with 2,270 hunters participating. Participation and harvest declined this year since bonus permits weren't allowed, and the harvest was heavily dominated by bucks, which comprised 75 percent of the take.

This year, Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program coordinated morning check-in and provided deer registration services at the hunts, which took place Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 29-30.

"We have a strong partnership with Central Lakes College and the event is a good opportunity to train students pursuing a career in wildlife management," said Beau Liddell, DNR wildlife manager at Little Falls.

Brian Sanoski of Randall took the largest buck registered during the hunts, tipping the scales at 218 pounds. Hunters registering other large bucks included Urban Brady of Bowlus (212 pounds), Matthew Tester of Andover (208 pounds), Jordan Torma of Menahga (207 pounds), Daniel Austad of Staples (198 pounds), Michael Barnes of Little Falls (198 pounds), and Paul Paine of Mound (198 pounds).

League winners announced at Lakeshore Conservation Club

Trap

High Gun Overall—Chuck Bergquist

High Gun Lady Overall—Nealna Gylling and Amber Simmons

High Gun Senior—Hank Ebert

High Gun Youth—David Schroeder

High School Male High Gun—Zach Rushmeyer

High School Female High Gun—Anna Hague

High Team - True Score

Weagleworks

Steven Weagel, Nealna Gylling, Chuck Bergquist, Ted Lundrigan, Max Lundrigan, Scott Goddard and Christian Burnett

High Team- Red Handicap

Mattson Lumber #1

Bill Matson Sr., Kip Dixon, Rori Stumvoll, Bob Miller, Brian Lundgren, Len Loukota and Tony Bauer

High Team- Green Handicap

Nisswa Automotive

Jeff Schwalbe, Tom Walters, John Curran, Brandon Rothwell and Forrest Rothwell

High Youth Team

Brainerd High School—Cowboy's

Collin French, Andrew Muesing, Nick McCullough, Adam Schulke and Thomas Sullivan

Skeet

High Gun Overall Bill Hart

High Gun Senior Jim Hensen

High Gun Junior Male Nick Blair

High Team- True Score

Hit and Miss Squad

Bob Mann, Bill Hart, Jim Hensen, Larry Smith, Bill Mitsch

Multi League Winners-Trap, Skeet & 5-Stand (out of 225)

Sponsored by the Hammers

Bill Hart 210

Bob Marquardt 199

Mark Robideaux 193

2016 Membership Appreciation Day the winners are

100 bird Trap

1. Mark Robideaux 92

2. Scott Goddard 95

3. Steven Weagel 90

50 Bird Trap

1. Scott Goddard 49

2. Mark Robideaux 48

50 Bird 5-Stand

John Wiederholt and Bill Hart 44

50 Bird Skeet

1. Mark Robideaux 46

2. John Wiederholt 45