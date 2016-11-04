Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Outdoor Notes

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:03 p.m.
    The winner of the 2017 walleye stamp competition was Timothy Turenne.

    Northern's Inc. host final tourney of season

    Northern's Inc. hosted their final tournament of the year Oct. 8 on Gull Lake, with big weights brought in.

    First place: Andrew and Lisa Utter, 29 pounds, 4 ounces

    Second place: Rob and Roberta Carper, 24 pounds, 4 ounces

    Third place: Jeff and Tracy Wohl, 22 pounds, 4 ounces

    Fourth place: Ron and Rhonda Wickham 20 pounds, 8 ounces

    Fifth place: Joe Goble and Jeff Thorson, 19 pounds, 12 ounces

    Lunker was a 13 pound, 8 ounce beauty caught by Andrew Utter.

    Deer stands not allowed left overnight on wildlife management areas

    With the Minnesota firearms deer season beginning Saturday, hunters are reminded that deer stands cannot be left overnight on state wildlife management areas.

    "Leaving stands overnight on these public lands is a fairly common violation," said Capt. Jon Paurus, education programs coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "The reason for this rule is to prevent hunters from pre-empting hunting spots. At the beginning of each day, all locations on these public lands are available to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis."

    Portable stands may be used on WMAs if they are removed each day at the close of shooting hours and do no permanent damage. Spikes or nails driven into trees are not allowed, but screwing or clamping devices are allowed if removed each day at the close of shooting hours.

    "Hunters who use stands are reminded to always wear a safety harness, check climbing sticks or ladders for damage and always wait until safely in the stand before loading a firearm," Paurus said.

    Minnesota has 1.3 million acres of land in WMAs, and an estimated 500,000 hunters are expected to hit the woods and fields in hopes of harvesting an animal. Hunters need to be familiar with hunting regulations, which are available at any DNR license agent or online at www.mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting. License questions should be directed to the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

    Turenne wins 2017 walleye stamp contest

    Richfield artist Timothy Turenne won the 2017 Minnesota Walleye Stamp contest. The painting was selected by judges from among eight entries for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

    Turenne's painting of a walleye foraging on minnows will be featured on the 2017 walleye stamp.

    This is the second time Turenne has won the walleye stamp contest, his first win being in 2010. What's more, Turenne has now won all four state stamp contests he's entered this year — leaving out only the pheasant stamp.

    The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work.

    Revenue from stamp sales is used to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota's lakes. The 2016 walleye stamp is still available for purchase at all license vendors. More information about stamps is available at www.mndnr.gov/stamps.

    Good conditions greet hunters during Camp Ripley hunts

    Archers took 113 deer during this year's bow hunts at Camp Ripley Military Reservation near Little Falls.

    There were 2,995 permits issued, with 2,270 hunters participating. Participation and harvest declined this year since bonus permits weren't allowed, and the harvest was heavily dominated by bucks, which comprised 75 percent of the take.

    This year, Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program coordinated morning check-in and provided deer registration services at the hunts, which took place Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 29-30.

    "We have a strong partnership with Central Lakes College and the event is a good opportunity to train students pursuing a career in wildlife management," said Beau Liddell, DNR wildlife manager at Little Falls.

    Brian Sanoski of Randall took the largest buck registered during the hunts, tipping the scales at 218 pounds. Hunters registering other large bucks included Urban Brady of Bowlus (212 pounds), Matthew Tester of Andover (208 pounds), Jordan Torma of Menahga (207 pounds), Daniel Austad of Staples (198 pounds), Michael Barnes of Little Falls (198 pounds), and Paul Paine of Mound (198 pounds).

    League winners announced at Lakeshore Conservation Club

    Trap

    High Gun Overall—Chuck Bergquist

    High Gun Lady Overall—Nealna Gylling and Amber Simmons

    High Gun Senior—Hank Ebert

    High Gun Youth—David Schroeder

    High School Male High Gun—Zach Rushmeyer

    High School Female High Gun—Anna Hague

    High Team - True Score

    Weagleworks

    Steven Weagel, Nealna Gylling, Chuck Bergquist, Ted Lundrigan, Max Lundrigan, Scott Goddard and Christian Burnett

    High Team- Red Handicap

    Mattson Lumber #1

    Bill Matson Sr., Kip Dixon, Rori Stumvoll, Bob Miller, Brian Lundgren, Len Loukota and Tony Bauer

    High Team- Green Handicap

    Nisswa Automotive

    Jeff Schwalbe, Tom Walters, John Curran, Brandon Rothwell and Forrest Rothwell

    High Youth Team

    Brainerd High School—Cowboy's

    Collin French, Andrew Muesing, Nick McCullough, Adam Schulke and Thomas Sullivan

    Skeet

    High Gun Overall Bill Hart

    High Gun Senior Jim Hensen

    High Gun Junior Male Nick Blair

    High Team- True Score

    Hit and Miss Squad

    Bob Mann, Bill Hart, Jim Hensen, Larry Smith, Bill Mitsch

    Multi League Winners-Trap, Skeet & 5-Stand (out of 225)

    Sponsored by the Hammers

    Bill Hart 210

    Bob Marquardt 199

    Mark Robideaux 193

    2016 Membership Appreciation Day the winners are

    100 bird Trap

    1. Mark Robideaux 92

    2. Scott Goddard 95

    3. Steven Weagel 90

    50 Bird Trap

    1. Scott Goddard 49

    2. Mark Robideaux 48

    50 Bird 5-Stand

    John Wiederholt and Bill Hart 44

    50 Bird Skeet

    1. Mark Robideaux 46

    2. John Wiederholt 45

    Explore related topics:outdoorsCamp RipleyNorthern's Inc.MN DNRwmaTimothy Turennewalleye stampbow hunting
    Advertisement