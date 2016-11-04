CO Report: Low pelt fee, high beaver population

CO Tim Collette (Pequot Lakes) checked archery deer, duck, and grouse hunters. Some northern ducks are starting to filter in and the deer are really starting to move. Complaints of hunter harassment and illegally tagged deer were fielded and enforcement activity included no life jackets in a duck boat, non-resident ATV riders on state trails without required trail passes, unvalidated deer tags and untagged deer.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) continued training with a COC. The officers spent time patrolling area ATV trails as many people were out riding in preparation for the upcoming deer season. The officers also investigated some possible hunting complaints and issued a few wildlife possession permits. The officers patrolled for shore anglers but the bite seemed to be slowing down. Enforcement action for the week included no headlights on an ATV, burning

prohibited materials, and take fish without a license.

CO Sam Hunter (Park Rapids) checked fishermen, ATV's and hunters. Officer Hunter assisted the local sheriff's department on a couple search warrants. CO Hunter received complaints of bait, people blocking roads to not allow hunters to access public property, and fish out of season.