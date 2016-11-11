Walleyedan: Waiting on whitetails in Wisconsin

Tomorrow morning is it, my last chance. I was invited here by a friend and this is certainly an opportunity that whitetail hunters dream about. Quality Deer Management works, and it sure shows over here in our neighboring state. Pass on the young bucks, manage the herd and you'll grow some big bruisers. Everyone likes big bucks and I'm thinking I will be ruined after passing multiple deer I would have taken back home.

I'm writing to you as I'm absolutely exhausted, so please forgive me if things don't excite you. It's been a great week of hunting and I've met a number of other passionate whitetail hunters that all love this sport. Joel, the owner and outfitter is a great guy that runs an excellent business. Although tomorrow is my last chance to let fly, the memories made here this week will be forever etched in my mind.

Today's top memory was a beautiful buck that laid 10 yards from me as he was absolutely exhausted from chasing tail up and down the hills of southwest Wisconsin. I'm going to be feeling the same way in the morning if I don't get to bed! Good night from whitetail camp.

Walleyedan