Outdoor Notes

Two zones were open to hunting and all permits were bull only. In the Caribou-Vita herd (Zone 30), which migrates between northern Kittson County and Manitoba, two permits were issued and both hunters successfully harvested 6x6 bulls, meaning each bull had six points on each side. One bull was harvested on private land and one on the Caribou Wildlife Management Area.

In the Kittson-Central herd (Zone 20), located near Lancaster in Kittson County, three of five permits were filled with 5x6, 6x6 and 6x7 bulls, all on private land.

"We are excited to be able to offer elk hunters the opportunity to take part in these once in a lifetime hunts in northwestern Minnesota," said Ruth Anne Franke, Karlstad area wildlife supervisor. "The large tracts of public land and willingness of landowners to allow elk hunting on their properties make Minnesota an excellent elk hunting destination. We are grateful to local landowners for their support."

The elk season was timed to coincide with the elk rut (breeding season) and elk were actively bugling. This gave hunters the opportunity to locate the bulls by listening for their bugles, and test their bugling (calling) and stalking skills.

Once again, a hunting season was not offered in the Grygla area where herd numbers remain below the population goal of 30-38 elk. The Grygla herd survey last winter recorded 21 elk. Previous estimates are 18 in 2015, 20 in 2014 and 28 in 2013. This herd hasn't been hunted since 2012.

Elk management in Minnesota

The DNR's goal is to maintain a free-ranging, wild elk population in northwestern Minnesota. The department envisions a healthy population that offers recreational and economic opportunities while actively addressing conflicts between elk and people. Habitat and herd structure will be maintained. Hunting seasons are used to help manage problem animals and herd size.

Information on Minnesota's elk and the current management plan is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/elk.

Local named Outdoor Youth of November

Thirteen-year-old Tyler Bahr was recently named the recipient of the November Outdoor Youth of the Month recognition by Clam Outdoors and Outdoor News.

Bahr has named Brainerd Warrior High school fishing team to allocate a $250 honorarium that is part of his award through the program, according to Outdoor News.

Staff from Outdoor News and Clam selected Bahr, a Brainerd Warrior High school fishing team member, after receiving nominations from readers identifying Minnesota students in grades 7-12 who demonstrate leadership or excellence in the outdoor pursuits including: habitat restoration efforts, archery, the shooting sports, or mentored fishing and hunting programs.

For a nomination form and complete information on the Outdoor Youth of the Month program, visit www.OutdoorNews.com/YouthofMonth. Entries will be accepted through Dec. 1, 2016.

Vista Outdoor's Federal Cartridge Co. upgrading Anoka facility

ST. PAUL—Federal Cartridge Co. announced plans Thursday to create 50 jobs and invest $33.9 million on upgrades and capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility in Anoka, according to a Department of Employment and Economic Development news release.

The ammunition maker said it will update machinery and equipment and will renovate its production plant, including improving utilities and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The new jobs will be created over the next two years and pay total wages of more than $17 an hour.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is supporting the project with a $258,000 grant from the Job Creation Fund and a $900,000 loan from the Minnesota Investment Fund. The loan may be forgiven if the company meets its hiring and investment commitments.

"Federal Cartridge has been producing ammunition for hunters and other shooting-sports enthusiasts for nearly a century," said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. "With improved equipment and facilities, the company will be positioned for continued growth in a competitive industry."

Federal Cartridge Co. was founded in Anoka in 1922 by Charles Horn. The company manufactures a complete line of shotshell, centerfire and rimfire ammunition and components.

The Job Creation Fund, which was first proposed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2013, is a pay-for-performance program that provides funding to businesses after they meet certain criteria, including minimum requirements for job creation and private investments. Under the program, businesses must create at least 10 full-time jobs and invest at least $500,000 to be eligible for financial assistance.