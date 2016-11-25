Outdoor Notes

Story time and shoulder bag decorating

Enjoy stories and light snacks from noon to 1 p.m., then from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, kids can learn to decorate a shoulder bag at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post. Please allow an hour to make the craft. This project is recommended for children age 5 and up. For more info call 320-532-3632.

Wildlife tracking hike: Explore the North Country Trail in early winter

Those interested in a hike can take to the North Country Trail at Itasca State Park from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3. The trip begins at the south entrance to the park. The group will explore the tracks of Itasca's critters in the first dustings of snow. This 2.5 mile hike will pass through stands of birch and aspen and scattered stands of red pine. It will conclude at Iron Corner—the location where three counties—Becker, Clearwater and Hubbard—come together.

This is the last of 12 hikes to be held as we celebrate 125 years of Minnesota State Parks and Trails and 100 years of the National Park Service. This event is sponsored by both Itasca State Park and the Itasca Moraine and Laurentian Lakes Chapters of the National North Country Trail.

Hikers are reminded to dress for the outdoors. Route can change based on trail conditions.

Snowmobile trails open Dec. 1, early snow presents challenge

As northern Minnesota received its first significant snowfall last week, many snowmobile enthusiasts are rushing to take their first ride of the season. Snowmobile riders are reminded that despite the early snow, most of the state's snowmobile trails are not yet ready for riding, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Minnesota's snowmobile trails officially open Dec. 1 each year; and several conditions must be met before trails are open and ready for travel:

• The ground must be frozen to allow for crossing wet areas.

• Adequate snow cover, about 12 inches, must be on the ground to allow for packing and grooming of the trails.

• Trails must be cleared of fallen trees, signs put in place and the gates opened.

Snowmobile club volunteers and DNR staff are currently working on these tasks.

"While the early snow is encouraging, it acts as insulation that slows the freezing we need in order to work on brush clearing and other trail maintenance in wet areas," Grand Rapids area supervisor Guy Lunz. "Crews are out removing brush from trails where they can, and that pace will pick up once cold weather helps freeze the low-lying areas."

After recent record-breaking warm temperatures into early November, most lakes remain ice-free despite the recent snow. The DNR recommends a minimum of 5 inches of new clear ice for snowmobiles.

When the trails open, the DNR urges riders to use caution. Early season trails may have trees or other debris across the trails, unfrozen areas, rocks or ruts, or standing crops and closed gates. Also, road ditches can have obstacles such as culverts, signposts and rocks.

While snowmobilers wait for the arrival of cold temperatures, now is a good time to verify their combined registration and trail sticker is current, ensure their snowmobiles are in good operating order, review safety training, and check local trail maps for any route changes or new trails.

Registrations and trail stickers for new snowmobiles must be purchased in person at any deputy registrar of motor vehicles or at the DNR License Bureau in St. Paul. Renewals of registrations and trail stickers may be done in person, or online at Minnesota" target="_blank">licenses.dnr.state.mn.us/. Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails; more than 21,000 miles of them are maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers. Snowmobile trail maintenance costs are partially funded through the combined snowmobile registrations and trail sticker sales, and state gas tax attributed to snowmobile use. Donations and volunteer work by trail clubs make up the remainder of the costs and efforts to operate these trails.

Trail users are always encouraged to call in advance or research online to get local conditions for the area they plan to ride. State trail conditions are posted each Thursday on the DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.

Links to snowmobile trail information, state trail maps, regulations, safety training, and more is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/snowmobiling.

Local trail conditions are often posted online by local tourism associations, chambers of commerce and volunteer snowmobile clubs. To find the nearest club, visit the Minnesota United Snowmobiler's Association website at www.mnsnowmobiler.org.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing, Snowmobile and Winter Show

The National Circuit Arrowhead Ice Fishing, Snowmobile and Winter Show will be back at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Dec. 9-11. The show is sponsored by ESKIMO/ION. They will be on hand along with many other manufacturers.

Hours include noon-8 p.m. Dec. 9; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

This year's show features Marine General and Joe's Sporting Goods both featuring great show specials. You'll find many outdoors products to view or purchase. Daily seminars will also take place.

Activities include a free fishing area where you can win $10, $25 or $50 certificates to be spent at participating vendors. Other prizes include shelters, augers, clothing and more. Guests can step into a life-sized snow globe for a free photo.

Guests can also feed wild animals including a water buffalo, camels, deer, llamas and more.

Kids 12 and under get in free.