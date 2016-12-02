Walleyedan: Ice can cometh any time

The times that we are living in right now are really interesting if you ask me!

Oh, I forgot to mention that I had to bury Daisy, our golden doodle. We had her for 11 years and she was a good pooch. We bought her in Pine River and she died on her way back to Pine River, of all places, in front of the Brenny Funeral Chapel in Pequot Lakes. She was diagnosed with a couple of different tick born diseases and she went down fast! Her life is gone, but life in general must go on. See ya doodle.

Speaking of life going on, I need to figure out what I'm going to do the rest of my life. I know I'll hunt until I die, I know I'll fish until I die, but I have been told that there is more to life than those two things. While I try and figure out the next "thing" that I'm going to pursue, we'll continue guiding on the ice and the open water. I'll be guiding from the SnoBear once again this season and by the looks of the forecast we are going to be out after them (the fish) pretty close to Christmas (I hope). I'm guessing it will be a little sooner than that when we will be finding 4 inches of good walkable ice.

I had a friend ask me yesterday when I thought people would be walking out on parts of the Gull Lake Chain and I told him by the 15th. That might be pushing it, but we'll see.

Well, I best be getting my act together so I'm prepared for my ice fishing talk that I'll be giving tonight (Dec. 1. Yeah, you missed it.) in Fargo for the FM Walleyes Unlimited crew. After that, it's on to the big show. If you are interested in ice fishing and want to see and hear the latest and greatest, come on down to the River Center and make sure to stop by the SnoBear, Vexilar and K-Drill booths to say hello!

Gotta go bro!,

Walleyedan