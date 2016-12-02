Outdoor Notes

In Zone 1, 44,696 deer have been taken compared to 36,208 last year. The Zone 2 total this year thus far is 95,367 deer compared to 92,439 in 2015. The Zone 3 harvest stands at 17,239, down from last year's comparable number at 18,719.

Buck harvest is up over 20 percent in zone 1 compared to this time last year, while zone 2 buck harvest is off about 2 percent, and zone 3 buck harvest is down almost 8 percent.

These preliminary harvest statistics suggest that the deer herd in the northern forest has grown substantially from its low population following the severe winters of 2012 and 2013; populations in the agricultural portions of the state have remained relatively flat; and populations in the southeast likely are down.

Watch for aeration system

An aeration system will be in use through March 31, 2017 in Lake Nisswa.

It will be located at 5159 Nisswa Ave (former Nisswa Marine site). The purpose of the system is to protect permanent dock installations from ice damage.

The system being used will create open water throughout the winter season, please use caution around posted areas.

Deer disease in southeast Minnesota appears to be contained

ST. PAUL—No additional deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease from samples collected this fall in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Nearly one-third of all deer harvested during southeastern Minnesota's first firearms deer season and the first three days of the second season were tested for CWD. Only two of the 2,866 deer tested returned positive results. Both were harvested about 1 mile apart west of Lanesboro.

"This was an extensive surveillance effort," said Dr. Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for the DNR. "While we're disappointed we found two positive deer, we remain optimistic the infection is localized and not widespread throughout the southeast."

The DNR now is planning and implementing its CWD response plan, which will include a December public meeting announcing the response plan details and continued opportunities for hunters in the area to have their harvested deer tested.

CWD is a fatal brain disease to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health. Prior to this discovery, the disease was only found in a single other wild deer harvested near Pine Island in 2010.

New plan developing for huge northwest Minnesota wildlife area

THIEF RIVER FALLS—Minnesota residents can now provide input on a master plan to guide management of the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources is updating the plan for the 55,000 acres of forests, brushlands, prairies and grasslands, wetlands and agricultural lands, which provide habitat for a wide variety of wildlife species. The plan was last updated in 1980.

Input to help guide the update can be given via an online questionnaire through Sunday, Dec. 18. A second opportunity for public input will be available next spring after a draft master plan is ready for review.

Thief Lake WMA, in Marshall County, spans the forest-prairie transition zone in northwestern Minnesota. At its core lies 7,100-acre Thief Lake, a large marsh that is an important production and staging area for waterfowl. The WMA is one of eight wildlife management areas currently classified as a major unit.

To participate in the questionnaire, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/thieflake. For more information about Thief Lake WMA, visit www.mndnr.gov/wmas.