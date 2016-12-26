Search
    Celebrate the new year by candlelight and snowshoe

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:45 p.m.

    Spend New Year's Eve exploring trails by candlelight. At the third annual Candlelight Snowshoe & Hike, the trails between the Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site and the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will be lit with luminaries. Guests can start at either museum at any time during the event between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Both museums will be open with free admission for guests to warm up and grab a refreshment.

    The Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark operated by the Minnesota Historical Society. It is located across from Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, 1.5 miles south of Little Falls at 1620 Lindbergh Drive. Call 320-616-5421 for more information.

