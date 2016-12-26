Celebrate the new year by candlelight and snowshoe

Spend New Year's Eve exploring trails by candlelight. At the third annual Candlelight Snowshoe & Hike, the trails between the Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site and the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will be lit with luminaries. Guests can start at either museum at any time during the event between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Both museums will be open with free admission for guests to warm up and grab a refreshment.