Outdoor Notes

Lindner's Fishing Edge airs exclusively on The Outdoor Channel Wednesdays at 7 a.m., Fridays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4:30 a.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. (premiered Dec. 28).

Lindner's Angling Edge premieres Jan. 7 on Fox Sports Net Channels FSN-North/WI, FSN-Detroit, FSN-Ohio, FSN-Midwest and on Dec. 31 on FSN-Southeast. Lindner's Angling Edge also airs on WFN - Canada's outdoor network; The Pursuit Channel; TUFF TV; The Walk TV; DRTV; CTN TV; and TLN TV. For information on dates, times and stations or to view episodes online visit anglingedge.com.

The season brings multi-species fishing action, plus word on angling concepts, tips, techniques and problem-solving products. That's good news for beginners and time-tested veterans alike, as the hosts dial into more bites for everything that swims in freshwater, including bass, panfish, walleye, muskie, pike, catfish, trout, salmon and more!

As early adopters of fishing technology, the Lindner gang also busts the learning curve on the latest in fishing electronics.

Jeremy Smith, Dan Lindner, and Troy Lindner continue to share new and fresh "outside the box" approaches to put more and bigger fish in the boat, while Al and James Lindner remind viewers of sleeper techniques that have survived the test of time, while sharing their own takes on new, fishing approaches.

23nd annual Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous set in Pequot Lakes

Ride on over to Pequot Lakes Jan. 19-22 for for days of events centered around old snowmobiles and those who love them.

The 23nd annual Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous is hosted by the Pequot Brush Pilots Snowmobile Club and includes a swap meet, trail ride, food, raffle drawing and awards.

Thursday, Jan. 19

6 p.m.—"Shop Night" at Dave and Barb Guenthers—a good old "Minnesota Potluck!"—bring an item to share.

Friday, Jan. 20

Noon—Antique and vintage trail ride to Timberjack's and points beyond, Campfire cookout north of Pequot in the evening.

Saturday, Jan. 21

9 a.m. - noon—Registration for show at the American Legion

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. —Antique and vintage show along the Paul Bunyan Trail. Awards for oldest operational machine, best original antique, best restored antique Cutter Class/Peer's Choice Award, Rat Sled (must run), best original/restored vintage machine (1969 or newer) and best costume.

1 p.m.—"Performance Demonstrations" (1966 and older in park)

1 p.m.—Trail ride No. 2

5 p.m.—Social hour at American Legion

6 p.m.—Meal and program

Sunday, Jan. 22

8 a.m. - noon— Omelette breakfast at the Legion, open to the public "Sons of the American Legion famous Build Your Own Omelette Breakfast" and farewell to all participants.

Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew 2017 annual meeting set for Jan. 12

The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew 2017 annual meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Heartwood Senior Living Center in Crosby.

The public is welcome to attend to find out more about the trails and efforts to improve them.

Topics on the agenda include but not limited to;

• A recap of 2016's Crew/IMBA volunteer efforts on the area mountain bicycling trails and events.

• A presentation from Erika Rivers, Director of the MN DNR Parks and Trails.

• A review of new mountain bicycling trail and skills park construction plans and timelines for 2017.

• A review of new mountain bicycling trail applications for 2018.

• An introduction of new businesses opened in 2016 and coming in 2017.

• A #ForCuyuna final funds raised report.

• An introduction to the 2017 Crew/IMBA board and leadership team.

• 2020: the Crew/IMBA roadmap to becoming an international, year-round, family cycling destination.

Southeast trout streams offer alternative to ice fishing

Winter trout fishing opens on Jan. 1 and continues through April 7, on about 750 miles of trout water in southeastern Minnesota.

"Fed by groundwater, many streams there remain relatively ice-free all winter, and the trout living in these streams more often than not cooperate with anglers to provide excellent winter fishing opportunities," said Vaughn Snook, Lanesboro area assistant fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The winter southeast stream season is catch-and-release only, and it applies to all designated trout streams in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. Dakota County and the Vermillion River are not included in the southeast catch-and-release winter stream trout season, according to a news release.

"Winter trout fishing may require the angler to experiment with different tactics," Snook said. "As water temperatures drop, so does fish activity. Anglers may want to carry a thermometer with them. Fish are most active at temperatures of 38 degrees and above."

While the trout are willing to bite, the weather can bite as well this time of the year, so Snook advises people to make safety a priority when fishing open water in the winter. Don't take any chances with shelf ice that may form along stream banks. If you stay dry, you'll stay warm. Let someone know what you're up to and where you are going.

More information on trout fishing is available at www.mndnr.gov/fishmn/trout.

Stillwater resident wins 2018 turkey stamp contest

Stillwater artist Nicholas Markell won the 2018 turkey stamp contest. The painting was selected by judges from among eight submissions for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, according to a news release.

Markel's painting will be featured on the 2018 turkey stamp. His artwork was previously featured on the 2016 turkey stamp, and he also has won Minnesota contests for the walleye stamp, and the trout and salmon stamp.

Five entries advanced as finalists and were selected Dec. 22 at DNR headquarters in St. Paul. Other finalists were Stephen Hamrick, second place; Thomas Kutschied, third place; and a tie between Amy Kulseth and Ronald Engebretson for fourth place.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work. The 2018 turkey stamp will be available for sale March 1, 2018.

Turkey hunting licenses are free for youth 12 years old and younger; $5 for ages 13 through 17; and $26 for hunters 18 and older. More information on turkey hunting is available at www.mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.