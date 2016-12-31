CO Report: Snowmobiling and fishing get washed up

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports activity this week of finishing an illegal trapping case, assisting the Merrifield Marathons snowmobile club with a trail blockage issue, investigating abandoned property on a WMA, illegal snowmobile trail use by ATV's, and patrolling ice fishing and cross country ski trail activity. Ice thicknesses on area lakes were found to range from 6-10 inches.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked trapping and angling activity. A complaint of dogs chasing deer was also addressed.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) spent time patrolling for snowmobile and angling activity.

There were numerous anglers out throughout the week and caution is still advised on the ice as the thickness varies greatly. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, and numerous snowmobile violations.

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) removed a deer stand from a Wildlife Management Area and checked spear houses on area lakes. At one of the houses checked, an angler stated it was good that Officer Kuske had not checked them last weekend as he had come out to the spear house for the first time that season and realized they hadn't bought a spearing license and immediately left and went to town to buy one before she showed up. Officer Kuske told them that she appreciated their honesty.

CO Paul Kuske (Pierz) heard from a farmer that found a bear that made a den in his cornfield. He requested to have the animal removed. The bear was not an immediate threat to persons or property so it was suggested to leave the critter alone and let him sleep. Fishing activity has picked up despite ice conditions showing only small improvements. Ice thicknesses still only range from 6 to 10 inches on most lakes.