Walleyedan: Living in the ice age

I'm running on a few hours of sleep after taking a bonsai trip to St. Paul to promote Larson FX fishing boats at the Sportsmen's Show. Thursday was a quiet day, but I'm thinking the weekend will pack them in.

I'm back so I can be with the Merickel Lumber and Express Central crew out on the ice in front of the Quarterdeck today. We've got as many as 96 people expected on this bitterly cold Friday the 13th! So, one minute I'm sitting in the 2017 Larson FX 2020 T thinking and talking about being on the open water and a few short hours later we're out on the frozen lake cruising around in the SnoBear, drilling holes and putting out tip-ups. What a life!

I'm not telling all of you this to make you jealous, because it's not as glamorous as you'd think. As I was driving home from St. Paul last night listening to our Minnesota Wild, I came through the town named Lauderdale, and my mind immediately put me in Florida.

Winter is fine, but I'm certainly looking forward to next week's forecast where we will get a little reprieve from the arctic blast!

So, as I am about to put on the boots and head out onto the ice on this Friday (two hour late start at school because of the temps), I'm going to think about how nice it is that we are making ice for the world's largest charitable ice fishing contest! Get your tickets today and make sure you buy some raffle tickets too! Lots of prizes to be won and lots of fish to be caught! Enjoy the upcoming heatwave!

Walleyedan