Walleyedan: Time to make a move

What in the world is next? It seems that everyday it's a new, news story. Local, national, international, you name it. I'm sure you have gathered over the years that I am a person that believes in God, and that He is the one and only. With that being said, I believe that no matter what unfolds, it is all under His thumb. So, let's get on with life right? Well, it's not that easy. Let's just keep our new president and his family, cabinet and all others on his team in our prayers. As I enter into my 49th year on this earth, say it's time to try and dial things in. We thought maybe a YouTube show was going to be the way to go, but that wasn't meant to be. We will say that was me putting the cart in front of the horse. Time to rethink things. The outdoors have been my life and I have been blessed with an awesome opportunity to use the great outdoors as my way of living. I love to hunt, I love to fish and I love to see others enjoy these same things. I have been guiding for quite some time, have hosted a television series and have been a part of a lot of different events that have some form of tie to the outdoor world. It's been less than a year since my Mills Fleet Farm relationship was severed and I would have to say that it's getting to be about that time to make a move. I'm not sure that it will make the national news, but we are formulating a "plan." Lots of planning, lots of details, a lot of coin and a lot of prayer. As the details of the "plan" slowly come together, life must go on. It's time to order the new Larson FX2020T, get ready for a guided SnoBear trip and mentally prepare for the whirlwind that is about to hit the Brainerd lakes area. Yes, if you haven't heard, CoolJohn.com (my brother) is coming to town along with two brother-in-laws and 12,000 some other people for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza! Welcome to town ice fishers, hope you enjoy our area and come back again when it's green!