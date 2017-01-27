What's Up Outdoors: What to use and where at Extravaganza

It seemed fitting with days of below zero followed by days of rain, fog and above freezing. But not even that can hold back Minnesota fisherman, or the Brainerd Jaycees. The biggest contest on the ice will be happening this Saturday and with the forecast in the mid 20s this year should be one of the best ever. The warm spell didn't really affect the contest area but you will definitely want to pick up a pair of ice cleats, you will need them.

Once again this year I will be at center ice at the Strikemaster display talking ice fishing. My wife and many friends will be trying their luck to win a truck. All it takes is one fish, right.

Since everyone does it, here is my prediction for the 2017 Extravaganza.

First place will be an 8-pound northern pike and 100th place will be a 1 pound 8 ounce tullibee. As far as what to use and where to use it, I would be in 40-60 feet using a fire tiger UV buckshot spoon tipped with a fathead head.

Good luck everyone and we will see you on the ice.