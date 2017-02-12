Outdoor Notes

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the contest will begin at noon. There will be more than $100,000 in prizes. First place fish (by weight) takes home $20,000, and the top 100 fish (by weight) win prizes. Other on-ice raffles and games are available as well, according to a new release.

There is a pre-event party, Friday Night Flight hosted at the Y-Club in Garrison and is free for all fishing contestants to attend.

A contest ticket includes one fishing hole, a one year DU membership and a chance to win a Polaris ATV Door Prize.

Fishing for Ducks is DU's most-attended event in the nation, with more than 4,000 participants each year. Attendees and volunteers come from more than 20 states to participate.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to this event please contact Greg Erickson at 218-820-0776. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.fishingforducks.org.

Mille Lacs advisory committee meets Feb. 15

The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee will meet from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at McQuoid's Inn, 1325 State Highway 47 in Isle. According a Minnesota DNR news release, DNR staff will provide a report-out from January's fisheries technical committee meeting, and preliminary results of last summer's hooking mortality study. Members of the public are welcome to attend and observe these meetings, and 15 minutes at the end of each meeting is reserved for public comments and questions.

The advisory committee of citizens has been active since October 2015. For more information about the committee and DNR's management of Mille Lacs Lake, visit the Mille Lacs Lake management page.

Wild game dinner and fundraiser planned March 19

The Lakeshore Conservation Club is planning their annual Wild Game Dinner and Fundraiser for March 19.

The event will support Brainerd, Pillager, Pequot Lakes and Staples trap and skeet teams, and raise money for range improvements.

Dinner tickets are sold out for this event. The organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with games and tickets at the dinner, and for donations to the silent auction and raffle prizes.

Contact Penny if you can help at 218-963-4793 or 218-851-8688.

State receives updated water appropriation permit application from PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Inc. has submitted an updated water appropriation permit application to the DNR. This updated application includes a request for an appropriation of water from Colby Lake.

DNR's technical experts will review this updated application and it will be considered with the previously received water appropriation permit applications for this project. The DNR will initiate review of all water appropriation permit applications by technical experts from state, local and tribal governments.

After the DNR completes its comprehensive review of all the water appropriation applications and considers the input from the other technical experts, we will determine whether to proceed with drafting permits. If we do draft permits, we will then seek public review and input before finalizing our decision. This will be the public's opportunity to formally engage in the process before DNR makes final decisions on these permits.

PolyMet's additional water appropriation permit application will be available later today at: www.mn.gov/polymet (click on the DNR link).

PolyMet's other applications—dam safety, water appropriation, and permit to mine, including financial assurance proposals and the wetland replacement plan—are available at: www.mn.gov/polymet (click on the DNR link).

Maple sap, sugar and syrup demo planned

Join Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post staff for a demonstration of traditional and contemporary methods of harvesting and processing maple sap.

The event is planned from noon to 3 p.m. March 25 at the museum located in Onamia.

Guests will observe the process of gathering maple sap and boiling it into syrup and sugar. Samples of maple sugar will be available.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. In the event of bad weather, this event will be moved indoors.