Outdoor Notes - April 23

The DNR conducts fisheries surveys and assessments on a regular basis to monitor changes in fish populations, and to determine if management strategies have been effective.

Survey frequency varies on each lake based on ongoing management evaluations, angler use and current staffing levels. Large lakes with heavy use are scheduled more frequently than small remote lakes. Lakes that are stocked on a regular basis are also sampled more frequently to assess stocking success and monitor growth rates. Staff then review the data and incorporate it into individual fisheries lake management plans. The plans identify goals for key species in the lake and outline specific management activities. Lakes are identified by name and number as lake names are commonly the same.

After ice is out through May:

• Round Lake (01-0137) - targeted survey with trap netting and electrofishing for walleye and northern pike (April).

• Cedar Lake (01-0209) - muskellunge netting (April/May).

• Cedar Lake (01-0209), Fleming Lake (01-0105), Hammal Lake (01-0161), Round Lake (01-0023) and Savanna Lake (01-0014) - bass electrofishing (Mid-late May).

• Ripple River (M-113-030) - walleye spawning habitat evaluation and measurements.

June through October (Dates subject to change):

• Rock Lake (01-0072) - standard survey with habitat evaluation (June 12-16).

• Round Lake (01-0023) - standard survey (June 19-23).

• Rat lake (01-0077) - standard survey (June 26-30).

• Round Lake (01-0137) - standard survey (July 10-14).

• Dam Lake (01-0096) - standard survey (July 17-21).

• Spirit Lake (01-0178) - targeted survey, gillnetting for walleye evaluation (July 24-28).

• Savanna Lake (01-0014) - standard survey (July 31- Aug. 4).

• Fleming Lake (01-0105) - standard survey (Aug. 7 -11).

• Cedar Lake (01-0209) - standard survey (Aug. 14-18).

• Hammal Lake (01-0161) - standard survey (Aug. 21-25).

• Sissabagamah Lake (01-0129) - targeted survey, gillnetting for walleye evaluation (Aug. 28-Sept.1).

• Spirit Lake (01-0178) - targeted survey, electrofishing for walleye (Aug. 28-Sept.1).

• Big Sandy Lake (01-0062), Farm Island Lake (01-0159) - targeted survey, electrofishing for walleye (late September - early October).

• Taylor Lake (01-0109) - standard survey (Oct. 2-6).

• Two River Springs (M-122) - natural reproduction check (mid-late October).

Additionally, Hammal Lake (01-0161), Fleming Lake (01-0105), Farm Island Lake (01-0159), Round Lake (01-0137), Dam Lake (01-0096), and Savanna Lake (01-0014) will receive additional nearshore sampling using seines and backpack electrofishing to help calculate an index of biotic integrity (IBI), which incorporates the catch information from game fish and nongame fish from these nearshore surveys as well as the standard surveys to gauge the overall health of the fish community.

The information collected in 2017 will be available as a lake survey report in the spring of 2018 on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov, or from the area fisheries office. For more information, contact Aitkin Fisheries office at 218-429-3031, aitkin.fisheries@state.mn.us, or in writing at Minnesota DNR, Area Fisheries, 1200 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin, MN 56431.

The DNR's summer fieldwork activities are largely funded through the sale of fishing licenses and the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Act. The number of surveys vary from year to year as funding and staffing levels change.

Where to harvest mushrooms?

Q: Can I harvest mushrooms in Minnesota state parks and state forests?

A: It's OK to harvest edible fruit and mushrooms in state parks as long as they are only for personal, noncommercial use. However, you are not allowed to pick wildflowers or other plants (edible or not), even for personal use.

In state forests, you may also harvest mushrooms and fruit for personal use. If picking for commercial sales, you need to first get a permit from your local forestry office.

Amy Barrett, Parks and Trails Division public information officer

Walleye stamps support better fishing across Minnesota

Anglers can support walleye stocking by purchasing $5 walleye stamps that help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provide more places to fish for walleye.

"You can buy a walleye stamp any time of the year, even if you already have a fishing license," said Neil Vanderbosch, DNR fisheries program consultant. "All the funds from walleye stamps go toward the cost of purchasing walleye from private fish farms for stocking into lakes."

The overall walleye stocking effort ramps up each year in April when fisheries staff collect walleye eggs, fertilize them and transport the eggs to fish hatcheries around Minnesota. The eggs spend two to three weeks incubating before hatching into fry that are soon released — two thirds into lakes and one third into rearing ponds. The fish in rearing ponds grow into 4- to 6-inch fingerlings that are stocked into lakes in the fall.

In addition to raising and stocking walleye, the DNR also buys walleye fingerlings from private producers to be stocked into lakes, and walleye stamp sales help pay for these fish. Since 2009, funds from the walleye stamp have purchased over 40,000 pounds of walleye fingerlings that have been stocked in the fall, all over the state. Walleye are stocked in lakes that don't have naturally reproducing walleye populations.

"Just about anywhere you go in Minnesota, there's a lake fairly close by where you can fish for walleye," Vanderbosch said. "To decide what lakes and how many fish to stock, we look at available habitat, prey and past stocking success, and make individual lake management plans that guide stocking decisions."

Anglers catch the lion's share of walleye from waters where the fish reproduce naturally—about 260 larger walleye lakes and in large rivers. Because of stocking, walleye can be found in an additional 1,300 Minnesota lakes spread throughout the state.

More information about habitat stamps can be found at mndnr.gov/stamps.