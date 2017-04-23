Walleyedan: Hits and misses of spring turkey season

My son Mac was the first to hunt this year and on his second day in the turkey woods this spring he was able to drop his first tom turkey. Wish I could tell you the whole story of Day One and Two, but I would wear out this keyboard and bore most of you to death!

Bottom line, we had his bird gobble at us once from a good distance away and there was no other sounds until I heard footsteps on the forest floor. Then it was the blast of the 870 Remington as tom turkey was trying to find out where that yelping had been coming from. Done deal except for the #turkeyhugs and some pictures.

The next opportunity was mine and it was Saturday afternoon. I knew where there was a long beard, so I grabbed my bow, blind, two decoys and some calls and got situated. Two hours of yelping into the wind and no responses. Most people would have "bagged it" and headed for another spot but I've been doing this long enough to know that turkeys can keep a tight lip. After another round of hammering yelps with the box and mouth call, I thought I heard a faint gobble.

That was confirmed moments later and then he was there (at the corner of the field). He spotted my decoys (a hen and a jake) and strutted right on into 10 yards! I was admiring his beauty and then came to full draw below the blind window. I slowly came out of squat position and put the pin where I thought it needed to be and touched off an arrow. Thwap!

And a bit of stumble flop before he got to his feet and waddled his way across the field gobbling his brains out! What the heck! Yep, I believe I shot low and all I found were cut feathers (including two wing feathers). So there he was...GONE!

Next up, Elizabeth (our middle child). She's bagged a few birds, including a tom with a crossbow. We started on the bird that I made smarter and we made him smarter yet! So we moved out of that area and had a couple hours before she had to be to work.

After some failed attempts at locating a bird, we were heading for the home front when I spotted a bird out in a slashing. We hurried along and got set up. Got him to gobble at us a few different times but he seemed pretty locked down. There also sounded like another hunter in the vicinity (by the sounds of the yelping) so we called it a day and got her to work on time.

Philip Yeh was next and it took Philip and I two days, but we were successful on the last day of season A at the final hour. I think that was Philip's first bird while not being in a blind. Boy, do I like hunting turkeys in the spring! Wish I could take everyone who had interest in the sport; it's the best! Maybe a little addicting too...

Hope you turkey hunters are having success!

Walleyedan