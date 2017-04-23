What's Up Outdoors: Crappies can be caught/released easily
Finally a few warm days so we can take a break from chasing turkeys and hit the spring crappie bite.
It can seem like summer is taking forever to get here, but there is always something to do. Crappie fishing for me hasn't changed much over the years.
With pretty much every other species there are new and/or better lures and techniques every year. But my crappie arsenal is pretty simple. It consists of a few varieties of impulse twister tails and tube jigs in a few various colors. White being the go-to. If they aren't cooperating, I try everything from crayfish color to clear with glitter.
A few small slip bobbers, split shots and a scoop of crappie minnows and you're set. Now hit the shallow, dark bays and if they are in there, it won't take long to find out. Sometimes it can be "too easy." Just remember if you take all the big ones this year they won't be there next year.