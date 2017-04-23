Remember to inspect your gear before hitting the water. Verkuilen also monitored the turkey hunt and attended some training.

Officer Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) attended annual training at Camp Ripley. Sullivan observed large amounts of boat traffic on area roadways and checks were made for aquatic invasive species violations.

Officer Patrick McGowan (Pine River) attended training at Camp Ripley. McGowan also gave a ride along to a local law enforcement student. Enforcement action taken included illegal burning, fishing without a license and boating violations.

Officer Sam Hunter (Park Rapids) checked fishermen and all-terrain vehicles. Officer Hunter also attended an awards ceremony at Camp Ripley.

Officer Jim Guida (Brainerd No. 2) monitored sport fishing and all-terrain vehicle trail use. Operators of Class 2 ATVs were reminded that the passengers under age 18 are required to have Department of Transportation approved helmets worn. Guida assisted Baxter Police Department with traffic control in a motorcycle versus deer collision. Guida investigated an impacted wetland that was observed by the aviation wing.

Officer Tim Collette (Crosslake) stored winter equipment and readied summer boats, attended annual training, checked crappie anglers, and worked on a couple possible wetland excavation violations. Complaints of dogs chasing deer and a fishing trespass violation were looked into.

Seasonally closed state forests were monitored, where a group of individuals were encountered driving around the closed forests drinking beer and shooting porcupines. Enforcement action was taken.

Officer Chris Tetrault (Isle) checked anglers chasing panfish as the waters start to warm up; some success was seen. Safety inspections were conducted with several boaters. Turkey hunters were found in the area with many people reporting seeing birds and many that had some luck. Follow-up on an old case was also conducted.