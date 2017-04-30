Walleyedan: Yelping at snowbirds with mom

After that first miss, we made another move on the same property and got another gobble. We settled in at the base of a birch tree and were pretty concealed with our snow camo tops and Realtree bottoms. He came right down the road and cut into the woods to take a look to see where the yelping, purring and clucking was coming from. One look, and when he didn't see penny penny, he was out of there.

We decided to head out of there because mom had cold feet and four hours in the turkey woods was enough ... for the time being. As we walked up the road to pick up our decoys, there he was, in our decoys! Great! He didn't want any part of coming back down the road, so we just decided to "bag it" and head for the warmth.

Yes, we spooked him back into the woods and headed for the truck where we were welcomed by a couple homemade muffins from the renter of the property (thanks General)! Back to our house for some more food and a half an hour of nap time—then back into the woods for round two.

I brought the blind, brought the Mr. Heater and a chair for mom. We weren't roughing it any longer, but we were now on a different piece of property and I wasn't so confident that the birds were going to be cooperative. I set up the blind, put out a "Funky Chicken" jake decoy and a hen and settled into the blind. The wind was whistling, so I wasn't sure if my calls would reach the ears of the birds. But after about 45 minutes in the blind, I thought I heard a gobble. Yep, there it was again, confirmed!

My mother, who hears pretty well but not really well, heard the gobbles after they worked even closer and now it was time to shed a layer so she felt more comfortable shouldering the Remington 870 12 gauge. All situated and here he comes. It was a jake, and he skirted our decoys just out of range. He stood atop the hill gobbling and then turned and went back the way he came from, things looked a little too fishy I think.

Back on the calling, and five minutes later the gobbles were multiple and we were back in the zone! I thought they were coming up from behind us, and that they were going to circle to our left this time. Just then a bird gobbled in tight and there he was. Another jake, this time in tighter and it was time! Safety off, gun up and boom! Boom!! Boom!!!

And there he was ... gone! The bird had a tail feather out of place, but mom had two scratches on her face, a bloody lip and a finger that was bruised and swollen. Not sure how all that happened, but it was an awesome day and some memories that will be passed on for a long time.

Mother said turkey hunting wasn't on her bucket list, but she's glad she went. And we are already planning the next hunt, probably during the last season ... unless we go in the morning.

P.S. Congrats to Elizabeth and Rob for bagging their "B" season birds!

That's my story, thanks for reading!

Walleyedan