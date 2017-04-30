Officer Duke Broughten (Longville) spent the week monitoring angling and ATV activity. Cooler weather limited recreational activity. Broughten fielded calls regarding injured animals and fishing questions and he attended training in the Metro.

Officer Jeff Halverson (Staples) checked ATV activity, fishermen, and worked fish run activity. Halverson also investigated a public waters violation, assisted deputies on an assault and the police department on a driving while intoxicated. Halverson also had his fur collection at a game feed at the local church.

Officer Patrick McGowan (Pine River) attended court for a DWI case from this past winter. McGowan also assisted local law enforcement agencies with calls for service. Numerous spring crappie anglers were checked and the majority of the anglers are reporting a slow bite.

Officer Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked boating, angling, fish run, ATV, and turkey hunting activity. A turn in poachers call on taking bass out of season was responded to and was unfounded. A turkey hunter is facing charges of taking a bird in the wrong zone. The hunter also was without a license, making it difficult to validate and affix a site tag to the bird.

Officer Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) reports ATV activity increased this week due to warm weather and trails opening. Sullivan observed ATV violations that included registration, passenger and juvenile safety violations. Sullivan made contact with area minnow trappers and confirmed compliance. He also attended seated field sobriety instructor class during the week.

Officer Tim Collette (Crosslake) checked many crappie anglers out trying their luck. Success was spotty as water temps increased and the fish are starting to move shallow. Other activities included continued monitoring of seasonally closed state forests, responding to several unpermitted fires that got away from people, investigating a wetland excavation, and spent time at lake accesses talking to people about aquatic invasive species issues.

Officer Jim Guida (Brainerd #2) worked sport fishing enforcement this week. Crappie harvest has increased with warming water temperatures. Boaters are reminded to go over required equipment prior to boating on public waters. Guida also attended field sobriety instructor training in Ramsey County with other conservation officers.

Officer Sam Hunter (Park Rapids) checked ATV's and fishermen. Officer Hunter checked on a trespass complaint where fishermen were thought to be accessing the water from the road right of way. Hunter also investigated an over limit of panfish complaint.

Officer Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports activity this week of monitoring spring panfish bites, fish run, checking turkey hunters, patrolling the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, and responding to reports of nuisance beaver, incidental otter, burning, and illegal ATV operation. Enforcement contacts were made for illegal camping and use restrictions in the recreation area, and possession of marijuana.