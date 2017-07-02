What's Up Outdoors: Fishing Canada

Although it's always nice to get out fishing around home, when you have the opportunity to spend some time in Canada you take it. That is what I did last week. I had the opportunity to spend a few days in Ontario's sunset country. It was a chance for me to learn some new waters and take in the beautiful scenery that is so abundant across the border. Arriving in Nestor Falls I quickly got the boat in the water and found some spots on the GPS that looked promising. Well, they weren't. The second day I traveled 20 some miles through islands, channels and bigger bays, all of which started to look the same. With the wind blowing for days the struggle was finding clean water. Once I did I found fish that were eager to eat. With enough walleyes for a nice shore lunch I took a couple hour break at one of the many shore lunch spots on one of the islands. On the third day everything came together, finding a shallow bay with clean water and a couple degrees warmer was the ticket. Using small Rapalas and fan casting spot after spot everything was biting, from perch to northerns to walleyes. And then it happened, the hungry muskies started to appear. After a great fight a 48-inch muskie was in the net, and shortly after another fish just as big was beside the boat. Definitely a trip to remember. This week it's off to Tazin Lake Lodge to chase trophy lake trout and pike, and I have to say I'm a little too excited to sleep. But I might be spending a little too much time in Canada, my wife is getting pretty sick of me saying "eh" after everything. Good luck on the water and have a great 4th of july everyone, "eh,"...