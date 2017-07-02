Outdoor Notes - July 2

All landowners within 1,000 feet of the lake are encouraged to attend. The 2018 budget and 2018 plans will be discussed.

Whitefish Chain Yacht Club announces water safety courses

This summer, the Whitefish Chain Yacht Club will be sponsoring a series of water safety courses:

Youth Boating Safety (Zorbaz in Crosslake)—June 14 & July 12

Women at the Helm (Bertha Boatworks)—June 23 & July 14

Youth Swimming Lessons (Corps of Engineers Campground):

• Session I: July 10-14

• Session II: July 17-21

• Session III: July 24-28

Whitefish Chain Yacht Club is an organization dedicated to serving the Whitefish Chain of Lakes since 1952. Its mission is to promote boating and water safety for both lake residents and visitors. For more information and how to register, visit www.WCYC.info

Learn mountain-biking basics at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area

Anyone looking for summer adventure may want to explore the mountain bike trails at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area during one of the I Can Mountain Bike! programs on Saturday, July 8, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Three I Can Mountain Bike! sessions will take place each day, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

During the first half of the program, participants will practice shifting, braking and body position in a wide open setting. During the second half, they'll take a guided ride and explore the single-track mountain-bike trails.

Use of bikes and helmets will be included with the registration fee ($25/adult and $15/child). A Minnesota state parks vehicle permit ($7/day or $35/year-round) is also required to enter the park.

Children should be at least 10 years old to participate and should be able to comfortably ride a bike on pavement prior to attending this program. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Reservations are required and can be made online or by phone.

• CLICK: www.mndnr.gov/reservations (24 hours a day).

• CALL: 866-857-2757 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, excluding holidays.

I Can Mountain Bike! is part of a series of skill-building programs offered by the DNR's Parks and Trails Division. Other programs in the series introduce camping, rock climbing, fishing, paddling and archery to beginners.

The I Can! programs are made possible with support from the Parks and Trails Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives 14.25 percent of the three-eighths percent sales tax revenue that may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, near Brainerd, features 25 miles of single-track mountain bike trails. It also has an 8-mile paved trail.

For more information, including program dates, times, locations, and minimum age requirements, visit www.mndnr.gov/ican or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us, 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).