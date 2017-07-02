Fishing report for July 2

CROSBY AREA

Look for crappies in 12 to 14 feet and sunfish in 8 to 10 feet on Big Mahnomen Lake and Little Rabbit Lake. The Deerwood end of Serpent Lake is giving up crappies during the evening hours in 12 to 15 feet. Trolling stickbaits on the weedlines of East Rabbit Lake, Horseshoe Lake, and Lower Mission Lake has produced pike. Walleye reports were limited, but largemouth and smallmouth bass are hitting plastics on most lakes. Trout were found about 30 feet down on Huntington Pit and Portsmouth Pit.

LAKE MILLE LACS

East—Walleye action continues to be excellent in most areas, but the gravel bite has picked up with spinners and crawlers, as is the deep basin bite with leadcore and crankbaits. Smallmouth bass reports have been best off the 6- to 18-foot rocks, muskies are being taken via trolling on the weedlines, and northern pike continue to hit in most bays over 9 to 15 feet.

West—Walleyes are being caught with Lindy Rigs and leeches, or slow-death rigs and spinners tipped with nightcrawlers. The mud flats and deep rocks have been especially strong this week for numbers of fish. The weedlines in most bays are producing northern pike. Smallmouth bass action has slowed a bit with the cooler weather, but look to the rock reefs and rock points for them.

EMILY AREA

Work the bay or slop with topwater baits on Ruth Lake for largemouth bass. Trolling crawlers in 12 to 14 feet has produced walleyes on Big Thunder Lake. Lawrence Lake is producing crappies in 8 to 10 feet. Trolling crankbaits in 12 to 14 feet has been the ticket for northern pike at Upper Dean Lake.

HACKENSACK AREA

Look for walleyes to hit crawlers in 20 to 22 feet at Birch Lake, Pine Mountain Lake in 17 to 21 feet, and Baby Lake in 18 to 22 feet. You'll find sunfish and crappies in the 8- to 14-foot cabbage of Pleasant Lake, Portage Lake, and Birch. Smallmouth bass are being caught on the shallow rocks of Stoney Lake and Baby, while largemouth are hitting on the weedlines of Birch, Portage, and Moccasin Lake.

LONGVILLE AREA

A jig and minnow or Lindy Rig and crawler are turning walleyes on the 10- to 14-foot shoreline breaks of Big Boy Lake. Crawlers also are turning walleyes on the 14- to 24-foot humps in Woman Lake. On Little Boy Lake, leeches are producing walleyes during the day in 16 to 22 feet, as are crankbaits at night in 8 to 10 feet. Work the weed edges of Girl Lake and Mule Lake for crappies, and the 6- to 8-foot weeds of Big Boy and Lake Inguadona for bluegills. Jerkbaits have been the ticket for muskies on the weedlines of Lake Wabedo.

STAPLES/LITTLE FALLS AREA

Lake Alexander is producing a few walleyes on spinners and crawlers in 14 to 18 feet. The Mississippi River remains a safe bet for channel cats, smallies, and a few walleyes. Look for sunfish on the shallow weedlines of Pierz Lake, and Green Prairie Lake.

LEECH LAKE

Crawlers, leeches, and minnows are producing walleyes in 8 to 12 feet around Pelican Island, Pelican Reef, Red Rock Reef, and the Annex. Throwing topwater baits over the weeds in Portage Bay has triggered a few muskies. Work the cabbage in Boy Bay for crappies.