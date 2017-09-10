Brainerd, Pequot Lakes among bass fishing teams competing at state
DASSEL—Teams from 18 high schools around the state will compete Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Minnesota Junior BASS Nation High School State Championship on Lake Washington/Stella in Dassel.
The following schools will compete in the state tournament: Becker, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Bloomington, Brainerd, Chanhassen, Eagan, Elk River, Grand Rapids, Howard Lake, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Nova Classical Academy, Osseo, Pequot Lakes, Prior Lake, Rogers, Roseville and White Bear Lake.
Take-off begins at 7:30 a.m. at Dassel Rod and Gun Club. Weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m.
Teams will compete for a spot in the BASS High School National Championship sponsored by Costa and Dick's Sporting Goods for the chance to earn more than $80,000 in college scholarships.
The number of young women and men competing in Minnesota's BASS high school fishing league has skyrocketed in just two years, a news release stated.
In 2015, 56 anglers competed. In 2016, 362 anglers competed. This summer, more than 560 anglers will compete in tournaments. That's a tenfold increase since 2015.
The state tournament is made possible by Minnesota Junior BASS Nation's generous sponsors: Dassel Rod and Gun Club, Bill Lewis Outdoors, Rat-L-Trap, Stowmaster Nets, Norsemen Outdoors, Classic BASS, MG Lures, All-Terrain Tackle, Shimano, Toyota, Triton, Mercury, Costa and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Minnesota Junior BASS Nation is a nonprofit helping hundreds of young Minnesota men and women develop their love of fishing, conserve the environment and earn the opportunity for college scholarships. Find the group on Facebook @MNJuniorBassNation.