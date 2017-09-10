The following schools will compete in the state tournament: Becker, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Bloomington, Brainerd, Chanhassen, Eagan, Elk River, Grand Rapids, Howard Lake, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Nova Classical Academy, Osseo, Pequot Lakes, Prior Lake, Rogers, Roseville and White Bear Lake.

Take-off begins at 7:30 a.m. at Dassel Rod and Gun Club. Weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m.

Teams will compete for a spot in the BASS High School National Championship sponsored by Costa and Dick's Sporting Goods for the chance to earn more than $80,000 in college scholarships.

The number of young women and men competing in Minnesota's BASS high school fishing league has skyrocketed in just two years, a news release stated.

In 2015, 56 anglers competed. In 2016, 362 anglers competed. This summer, more than 560 anglers will compete in tournaments. That's a tenfold increase since 2015.

The state tournament is made possible by Minnesota Junior BASS Nation's generous sponsors: Dassel Rod and Gun Club, Bill Lewis Outdoors, Rat-L-Trap, Stowmaster Nets, Norsemen Outdoors, Classic BASS, MG Lures, All-Terrain Tackle, Shimano, Toyota, Triton, Mercury, Costa and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Minnesota Junior BASS Nation is a nonprofit helping hundreds of young Minnesota men and women develop their love of fishing, conserve the environment and earn the opportunity for college scholarships. Find the group on Facebook @MNJuniorBassNation.