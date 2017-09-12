Search
    Let's Go Fishing nears the end of its 7th season

    By Steve Kohls Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Gloria Dotz (left) receives help unhooking a bass Monday from Let's Go Fishing first mate Deanna Morken and Carol Whirley, captain. Caregiver Tiffany Grimes watches the volunteers assist the anglers on a pontoon boat outing on Gull Lake. In its seventh season, the Brainerd chapter takes out seniors and people with disabilities on a fully furnished fishing outing from May until Sept. 22. To schedule a trip, visit www.brainerd.lgfws.com. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Gallery and Video

