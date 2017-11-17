Pets of the Week
Oreo is an 8-year-old Terrier mix weighing 24.5 pounds. This cute lil' boy came to us as a transfer from another shelter. He is a very timid guy who would do best in a quiet home without children as Oreo is nervous and unsure of new people and environments. Come in and meet Oreo today!
Scoot is a beautiful black and white long haired, 6- to 7-month-old male kitten. After coming through impound and not being claimed Scoot is ready for a new forever home. He loves to run and play with other kittens, so would love some friends and toys to play with in his new home. He is also cuddly so all around will be the perfect pet!