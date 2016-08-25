Girls Tennis: Warriors runners-up at Delano tournament

DELANO—Kate Kurtzman was runner-up at No. 3 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Maria Bell-Jaycie Hinrichs was second as the Brainerd Warriors finished second at the Delano tournament Thursday.

Third-place finishers included the No. 1 doubles team of Kennedy Rusk-Brittney Fletcher, the No. 2 team of Taya Person-Sydney Stock and the No. 4 team of Hannah Rud-Macey Peterson 2-1.

"It was a great day of competition," Warriors coach Lisa Salo said. "On the way down here, the girls were talking about how they were looking forward to this tournament because we get to play so many teams. All of them, but us and Osakis, are metro area teams so it was awesome to see other competition.

"We competed really well. Going in we looked at it as let's gain experience today, work on transitioning some of the skills that we work on in practice into match play and every girl stepped up huge. It was a fun, long, competitive day."

Team scores: 1-Delano 42, 2-Brainerd 26, 3-Princeton 24, 4-tie-Roseville & Orono & Cambridge-Isanti 17, 7-Blaine 10, 8-Osakis 9

Brainerd

Singles

No. 1: 4th-Payge Fitterer 1-2

No. 2: 5th-Libby Kurtzman 2-1

No. 3: 2nd-Kate Kurtzman 2-1

No. 4: 5th-Kiera Schweitzberger 2-1

Doubles

No. 1: 3rd-Kennedy Rusk-Brittney Fletcher 2-1

No. 2: 3rd-Taya Person-Sydney Stock 2-1

No. 3: 2nd-Maria Bell-Jaycie Hinrichs 2-1

No. 4: 3rd-Hannah Rud-Macey Peterson 2-1

Next: Staples-Motley, Princeton, Minnewaska at Brainerd Quadrangular 9 a.m. Saturday.