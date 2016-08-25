Volleyball: Patriots top Warriors 3-0 in season opener

PEQUOT LAKES—After an offseason that saw the departure of eight seniors, the Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team opened its season with a quick 3-0 victory over the Brainerd Warriors Thursday.

The Patriots won by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18 in a match that saw a high number of service errors by both teams.

"We played pretty well," Patriots head coach Kate Dale said. "We were a little sloppy and had some communication issues at times. Overall though, we played well enough to beat Brainerd, which is good ... Confidence-wise, it is huge (to win your first game). Even if it wasn't our best, it is huge for the girls' confidence."

All three games saw the Patriots and Warriors exchange leads on several occasions. Pequot Lakes never led by more than seven points and Brainerd's largest lead was four.

The Patriots were led by junior Clare Ganley, who earned 10 kills and seven digs. Seniors Corina Ruud and Sam Littman tallied nine kills each. Littman and senior Karli Skog tied for a game-high three blocks each.

"We are all starting to connect well, and I was impressed that we beat Brainerd in three games," Patriots senior Sam Littman said. "I think it is going to be a good year and this was a good start ... It sets a good tone for the rest of the season."

The Warriors had six kills apiece from Katie Jobe and Courtney Russell, while Avery Eckman chipped in with five.

Brainerd starts its season 0-1, but Warriors head coach Jared Diem said he saw plenty of positive aspects in his team's performance and hopes to build on on the small successes his team found in its first match.

"(Pequot Lakes) has some great girls and some very skilled athletes, but so do we and our scores were pretty close," Diem said. "Playing away in the first game is always a challenge ... Tonight wasn't our night, but both teams played really well. We are just going to work on the little things we need to fix."

Brainerd 20 23 18

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 4 digs

Katie Jobe 6 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, 2 blocks

Jillian Ewald 5 digs

Kaylee Johnson 2 aces, 6 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 ace, 5 digs, 0.5 blocks, 20 set assists

Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 2 digs, 1.5 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 1 kill, 1 block

Courtney Russell 6 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, 1 block

Avery Eckman 5 kills, 1 dig

Overall: Brd 0-1. Next: Alexandria at Brainerd 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 16 digs

Taya Salminen 5 digs, 1 ace

Quinn Kratochvil 1 kill, 7 digs, 1 ace, 19 set assists

Molly Dotty 1 digs

Karli Skog 2 kills, 4 digs, 14 set assists, 3 blocks

Corina Ruud 9 kills, 1 dig

Clare Ganley 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace, 1 set assist

Samantha Littman 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks

Britt Kratochvil 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace, 1 block

Overall: PL 1-0. Next: Pequot Lakes at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Monday.