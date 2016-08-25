BELLE PRAIRIE—Chelsea Moran registered a goal and assist for the Little Falls Flyers during their 2-1 season-opening overtime win against the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday.

LF's Nicole Schilling scored the go-ahead goal on a Moran free kick that glanced off the keeper's hands, off the crossbar, and eventually knocked in by Schilling with four seconds left in overtime.

Flyers goalie Lauren Thielman picked up the win with five saves and kept Little Falls in it by allowing only one Laker goal.

Detroit Lakes 0 1 0—1

Little Falls 1 0 1—2

First half: LF-Chelsea Moran (Rachel Gold)

Second half: DL-Karrigan Hallisey

Overtime: LF-Nicole Schilling (Moran)

Goalkeepers: LF- Lauren Thielman (5 saves)

Overall: LF 1-0. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids 11 a.m. Saturday.