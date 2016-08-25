Area Girls Tennis: Pioneers defeat Rangers in triangular

PIERZ—Sophomore Becky Langer won at No. 1 singles and Pierz went on to a 5-2 victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in Thursday's Pioneer triangular.

Brittney Boser and Abby Athman also won singles matches for Pierz. The Pioneers' doubles teams of Magan Langer-Anessa Leidenfrost at No. 2 and Abby Andrea-Katelyn Smude at No. 3 were also victorious.

Kalina Spalj at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Sage Stangel Katelyn Norwood won for C-I against Pierz.

Team scores

Pierz 5, C-I 2

Pine City 7, C-I 0

Pine City 7, Pierz 0

Pierz

Singles

No. 1: Becky Langer 1-0, Abby Athman 0-1

No. 2: Brittney Boser 1-0 Anessa Leidenfrost 0-1

No. 3: Hannah Andrea 0-1, Kalyn Gritzmacher 0-1

No. 4: Abby Athman 1-0, Abby Andrea 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Tori Fleischhacker-Avy Lease 0-1, Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea 0-1

No. 2: Magen Langer-Anessa Leidenfrost 1-0, Becky Langer-Avy Lease 0-1

No. 3: Abby Andrea-Katelyn Smude 1-0, Tori Fleischhacker-Magen Langer 0-1

Overall: P 2-2. Next: Pierz at Aitkin quadrangular 9 a.m. Friday.

Crosby-Ironton

Singles

No. 1: Shelain Lewis 0-2

No. 2: Whitney Haukos 0-2

No. 3: Kalina Spalj 1-1

No. 4: Sommer Popkes 0-2

Doubles

No. 1: Sage Stangel Katelyn Norwood 1-1

No. 2: Kaja Lindahl-Megan Nephew 0-2

No. 3: Loren Seblan-Hillary Holmvig 0-2

Overall: C-I 1-6. Next: C-I at Aitkin quadrangular 9 a.m. Friday.

Rocori 5, Little Falls 2

COLD SPRING—Angela Meschke and Sadie Sue Houdek supplied the wins for the Little Falls Flyers in a 5-2 loss to Rocori Thursday.

Little Falls, Rocori

Singles

No. 1: Brynn Sauer (R) def. Arielle Emerson 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Angela Meschke (LF) def. Amy Bertram 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Abby Kaluza (R) def. Grace Schulte 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4

No. 4: Sadie Sue Houdek (LF) def. Megan Kalthoff 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Carly Reitmeier-Hailey Torborg (R) def. Def. Kristen Athmann-Lydia Lange 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Amanda Molitor-Grace Schneider (R) def. Maddy Wright-Tamara Rhames 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Drew Jokela-Amanda Schroden (R) def. Mikayla Geise-Emily Orr 6-2, 6-1

Overall: LF 0-3. Next: St. Cloud Cathedral at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.