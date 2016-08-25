Girls Soccer: Brainerd opens with victory over Rogers

Josie Kramer tallied one goal and an assist for the Brainerd Warriors in their 2-1 season-opening win against the Rogers Royals Thursday at Adamson Field.

Ellie Harting recorded the assist on Kramer's goal and Ally Smith scored the other Warrior goal on the dish from Kramer.

Brainerd goalkeeper Megan Tschida collected seven saves to earn the win.

"It was two new teams and it showed," said Brainerd coach Grant Gmeinder. "It got a little frantic and messy at times but we're thankful the girls made enough plays to get a very important win."

Rogers 1 0—1

Brainerd 2 0—2

First half: B-Ally Smith (Josie Kramer) 23:12, B-Josie Kramer (Ellie Harting) 27:35, R-Kate Heimer 31:55

Shots on goal: R 8, B 11

Goalkeepers: R-Kaitlyne Dittber (9 saves); B-Megan Tschida (7 saves)

Overall: B 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Elk River 1 p.m. Saturday.