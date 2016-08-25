Boys Soccer: Warriors defeat Rogers for season-opening win

Taylor Shelito scored the go-ahead goal for the Brainerd Warriors during their season-opening 4-2 victory over the Rogers Royals Thursday at Adamson Field.

The Warriors also received goals from Walker Grausam, Tanner Larson and Mason Wales.

Brainerd goalkeeper Jack Quaal earned the win after replacing the injured Noah Sundberg early in the first half.

"The defense played and communicated well," Warriors coach Tom Grausman said. "They all deserve credit as it was a team win."

Rogers 1 1—2

Brainerd 2 2—4

First half: R-Matt Carik, B-Walker Grausam, B-Tanner Larson

Second half: B-Taylor Shelito, R-Matt Carik, B-Mason Wales

Shots on goal: R 8, B 11

Goalkeepers: R-Logan Heineke (7 saves); B-Noah Sundberg & Jack Quaal (combined 6 saves)

Overall: B 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7 p.m. Tuesday.