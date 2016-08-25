High expectations and long bus rides are two things the Central Lakes College Raiders volleyball team has to look forward to in 2016.

Jane Peterson, entering her 26th season as head coach of the Raiders with a career record of 585-243, is always looking for a new way to challenge her team, and she is also a big fan of road trips.

"I love a road trip and when my former players are asked about their best memories, it is the bus rides. That is where the dumb fun happens," said Peterson. "Not many people remember the score of a game but they remember the relationships and a road trip is great for that.

"It is also a lot easier for me in the atmosphere of being on the road as opposed to being here where I have to facilitate everything, because I would want that to be a great experience for all the attendees."

Along with getting her team on the road for two to three tournaments each season, Peterson also is always looking to teach new techniques and methods to her squad.

"The main thing that I am trying to teach this year's team is what a growth mindset is. It is when you are built for learning and when you believe that every opportunity is a learning opportunity and that you need to fail in order to learn, and that to be frustrated is a waste of time," Peterson said. "For some of the team, it is so impactful and they have already said it has made a huge difference in how they approach making a mistake."

For returning players Rachel Mathias, Britta Torgerson, and Kaitlynn Christen, there weren't a lot of learning experiences from failure in 2015 as the Raiders went 14-0 in conference play and 26-2 overall and represented Region 13A at the national tournament in Rochester.

Mathias was named second-team All-MCAC and first-team All-Northern Division while leading the North with a .393 attack percentage. Perhaps the one failure for Mathias, Torgerson, and Christen was not advancing in the winners' bracket at the national tournament.

"We have three really good returning hitters in Rachel, Kaitlynn, and Britta. However, anyone who watches volleyball knows that the hitters look good when the setters are good," Peterson said. "We have had very good setters the last few years and this is where we are not experienced this year. They are learning and at our scrimmage (Aug. 20) we had some really good sets. That is a huge relief because they are hearing a lot of new stuff. That will dictate a lot of our offense but they have been really good learners."

On defense, Peterson said Cozette Eastman, Kahlen Manthey and Sierra Nori are key players to watch.

The main goals for CLC this year are ball control, consistency in setting and staying mentally tough.

The season starts this weekend with a tournament at Willmar where the Raiders will face Ellsworth of Iowa. The Raiders will also travel to Rochester and to Wahpeton, N.D., for tournaments.

The season moves quickly and the Raiders hope to be preparing for another national tournament in Rochester in two months.

"It's hard to convince 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds of the urgency and how limited their time is," Peterson said. "They are just enjoying it and that is a good thing, but I know how fast it goes. Our alumni were back (last) weekend and they always talk about these times being some of their favorite years and favorite times. Even at a small 2-year college, you make lifelong friends and I see that happening. It is a lot of fun for me to watch."

Raiders roster

2-Sierra Nori, DS, Parkers Prairie, Fr

3-Kahlen Manthey, DS, Sauk Rapids, Fr

4-Baylee Grenier, S, Bottineau, N.D., Fr

5-Kaitlynn Christen, OH, Sauk Rapids, Soph

6-Hannah Peltier, OH, St. Croix Falls, Wis., Fr

7-Morgan Melby, S, Roseau, Fr

8-Cozette Eastman, H, Howard Lake-W-W, Fr

9-Kayla Larson, MH, Isle, FR

10-Britta Torgerson, H, Henning, Soph

11-Lakyn Anderson, S, Menahga, Soph

12-Rachel Mathias, MH, Heron Lake, Soph

Head coach: Jane Peterson

Assistant coach: Ken Miller

Raiders schedule

Aug 26 Ellsworth, Iowa, at Willmar 3 p.m.

Aug 26 Lake Region, N.D., at Willmar 8 p.m.

Aug 27 Riverland at Willmar 11;15 a.m.

Aug 27 Ridgewater at Willmar 4:30 p.m.

Aug 31 at Fond du Lac 6:30 p.m.

Sept 7 at Northland 6:30 p.m.

Sept 9 Ellsworth, Iowa, at Rochester 3 p.m.

Sept 9 Madison, Wis., at Rochester 7 p.m.

Sept 10 Harper, Ill., at Rochester 1 p.m.

Sept 10 at Rochester 3 p.m.

Sept 16 Mesabi 6:30 p.m.

Sept 17 Vermilion noon

Sept 21 Itasca 6:30 p.m.

Sept 24 Lake Region, N.D., at Wahpeton 10:30 a.m.

Sept 24, NDSCS at Wahpeton noon

Sept 28 Fond du Lac 6:30 p.m.

Sept 30 at Hibbing 6:30 p.m.

Oct 1 at Rainy River 11 a.m.

Oct 5 Northland 6:30 p.m.

Oct 8 at Vermilion noon

Oct 12 at Itasca 6:30 p.m.

Oct 15 Lake Region Tourney at Devils Lake, N.D.,

Oct 16 Lake Region Tourney at Devils Lake N.D.

Oct 18 at Mesabi 6:30 p.m.

Oct 20 MSCTC-Fergus Falls at Anoka 3:30 p.m.

Oct 20, Ridgewater at Anoka 7:30 p.m.

Oct 28 Rainy River 6:30 p.m.

Oct 29 Hibbing noon

Nov 4-5, Region 13B tourney at North No. 1

Nov 11-12, NJCAA Division III Nationals, Rochester MN