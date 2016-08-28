Wade Cruser crosses the finish line Sunday with a time of 58:33 to win the Lakes Country Triathlon in Baxter. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery)

Lauren Steinke is the first female finisher with a time of 1:10.16 Sunday for the Lakes Country Triathlon in Baxter. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery)

BAXTER—After finishing second last year, 29-year-old Wade Cruser from Sauk Rapids cruised to a first-place finish with a 3:43 margin of victory in the Lakes Country Triathlon Sunday.

Winning the female division was 16-year-old cross country runner Lauren Steinke from St. Cloud Tech.

The race began at 8:30 a.m. with a quarter-mile swim in Whipple Lake, then switched to a 14-mile bike through the rolling hills hills surrounding the lakes area and ended with a flat 3.2-mile run through Baxter.

Cruser was second after the swim, 45 seconds behind Corey Kuglin of Baxter. Cruser then built a 2:22 lead after the bike segment and extended his lead to 3:43 at the finish, completing the course in 58:33.

Cruser placed second last year, four seconds behind Larry Hosch from St. Joseph who did not compete this year because of injury.

Baxter's Casey Miller, 38, finished second in 1:02.16. He was 10th after the swim and in third place after the bike. Thomas Anderson III of Minneapolis finished third in 1:02.54. Kuglin, 25, finished fourth in 1:04.18.

Steinke, a high school junior who will be competing in Tech's first cross country meet of the season today (Aug. 29), was the 14th-fastest overall finisher with a time of 1:10.16. She came out of the water 29 seconds ahead of Sara Sampsell-Jones, 41, of Minneapolis, who slipped past Steinke in the bike taking a 1:37 lead into the final transition.

Steinke overtook Jones at the final quarter-mile of the 3.2-mile run and finished 17 seconds ahead of the second-place Jones.

Top area female finisher was 43-year-old Dena Storm of Pillager.

"The swim is the worst part for me as it probably is for most tri-athletes who don't have a swim background," said Cruser. "I just try to make it through the swim, try to make it hurt on the bike and suffer on the run. I started to feel good around the second or third mile on the bike and then it went well. It was a beautiful day out."

Temperatures were in the mid-60s under cloudy skies.

Cruser is in his fourth full year of triathlons and the Lakes Country Tri was his 11th race this year.

"I wrestled and played football in high school and college," he said. "I'm a competitive person and wanted to do something so I got into distance running and eventually bought a road bike and the next thing you know I'm doing tris."

It was Steinke's ninth tri of the season, and last, at least for a little while.

"I'll focus on cross country for now and then start back up in November," she said. "I did my first kids tri when I was nine so I've been doing this for a while."

There were 122 individual finishers—63 males, 59 females.

Complete results are at

Lakes" target="_blank">www.pickleevents.com.

Lakes Country Triathalon

Men's Results

(Top 10)

1-Wade Cruser, 29, Sauk Rapids, 58.33

2-Casey Miller, 38, Baxter, 1:02.16

3-Thomas Anderson III, 40, Minneapolis, 1:02.54

4-Corey Kuglin, 25, Baxter, 1:04.18

5-Travis Miller, 37, Nisswa, 1:04.31

6-Craig Peterson, 54, Minneapolis, 1:07.17

7-Paul Olson, 36, Andover, 1:08.21

8-Christopher Hagen, 40, Little Falls, 1:08.40

9-Justin Skoglund, 35, Fort Ripley, 1:08.58

10-Joel Dunn, 36, Sauk Centre, 1:09.25

Women's Results

(Top 10)

1-Lauren Steinke, 16, St. Cloud, 1:10.16

2-Sara sampsell-Jones, 41, Minneapolis, 1:10.33

3-Tara Makinen, 36, Grand Rapids, 1:12.11

4-Kjersten Buzek, 41, Bloomington, 1:14.27

5-Dena Storm, 43, Pillager, 1:15.35

6-Rachel Land, 28, Ellendale, ND, 1:15.56

7-Cheri Bates, 44, Sauk Rapids, 1:16.44

8-Helen Gunther, 59, Excelsior, 1:17.34

9-Laura Bergman, 39, Edina, 1:18.02

10-Mary Deeg, 54, Delano, 1:18.15