Nisswa, Lastrup and Sobieski advanced to the final 16 of the Class C State Tournament following wins in the second round of play at Hutchinson and Delano over the weekend.

Fort Ripley played Hutchinson later Sunday with the winner slated to advance against Milroy at 5 p.m. next Saturday.

Lastrup 8, Hampton 5

HUTCHINSON—The Lastrup Lakers advanced to the final 16 of the Class C State Tournament after plating three runs in the top of the 13th and then holding on to defeat the Hampton Cardinals 8-5 at Veterans Memorial Field Sunday.

Brad Meyer keyed the Lakers' offense going 3-6 with two doubles and three RBIs. Rick Schlieman went 3-5 with a double, a pair of RBIs and two runs and Paul Herman was 4-6 with an RBI and run scored. Jason Sadlovsky and Brandon Lochner each contributed two hits.

Starter Chad Weiss went nine innings for Lastrup striking out four and walking one while allowing 14 hits and five runs. Reggie Litke earned the win allowing just one hit over three innings and Brad Meyer threw the final inning to gain the save.

After Hampton took an early 2-0 lead, Lastrup came back with a run in the third on a two-out double by Schlieman and RBI single by Meyer.

The Lakers went up 5-2 in the fourth following a 2-run double by Weiss, RBI single by Schlieman and RBI double by Meyer.

Hampton rallied scoring one in the seventh and two in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

Paul Herman drilled an RBI single in the 13th for Lastrup, Schlieman drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Meyer's second RBI double of the game completed the Lakers' scoring.

Lastrup 001 400 000 000 3—8 18 2

Hampton 110 000 102 000 0—5 17 1

13 innings

WP: Reggie Litke, SV: Brad Meyer. LP: Keith Myers. 2B: L-Chad Weiss, Meyer 2, Rick Schlieman; H-David Barry, Rheett Hebig. Next: Lastrup vs. Hadley 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hutchison..

Nisswa 4, MN Lake 3

DASSEL—Morgan Shepherd ripped a two-out, two-strike, RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to give Region 8's top-seeded Nisswa Lightning a 4-3 walk-off win over Region 4's third-seeded Minnesota Lake Royals in the second round of the Class C State Tournament Saturday at Saints Field.

As the top seed from Region 8, the Lightning drew a bye in the opening round last weekend and the victory advances them to the Final 16 next weekend when they will face Bemidji 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dassel.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games are scheduled Sunday at Dassel and Hutchison with the championship game 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Dassel.

Jeremiah Piepkorn opened the 10th for Nisswa with a double and Jason Roepke was intentionally walked. Following a ground out that advanced Piepkorn to third, Luke Schumer was intentionally walked loading the bases to keep the double play in effect. A strikeout preceded Shepherd's game-winning hit.

Wittwer put Nisswa up 1-0 in the second with a two-out solo homer. The Lightning added two runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Shepherd and Drew Boland.

The Royals tied the game in the top of the ninth with three singles and a double that led to DeChaine replacing starter Scott Sand on the mound.

Sand pitched 8.2 innings striking out two and walking one while allowing three earned runs and seven hits. DeChaine earned the win throwing the final 1.1 innings striking out four of the five batters he faced.

Shepherd finished 2-4 with two RBIs and Drew Boland was 2-5 with an RBI.

MN Lake 000 000 003 0—3 7 1

Nisswa 010 200 000 1—4 10 2

10 innings

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP:Dustin Dylla. 2B: N-Jeremiah Piepkorn, MN-Josh Cook.

HR: N-Tyler Wittwer. Next: Nisswa vs. Bemidji 1:30 Saturday at Dassel.

Sobieski 6, Ortonville 0

HUTCHINSON—Tyler Jendro pitched a one-hit shutout over eight innings to earn his second win of the tournament, a 6-0 victory for Region 8's second-seeded Sobieski Skis over Region 9's top-seeded Ortonville Rox in the second round of Class C State Tournament Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Field.

Jendro's performance followed his two-hit shutout over eight innings in the Skis' 8-0 win over Worthington in the opening round Aug. 20.

Against Ortonville, Jendro struck out nine and walked nine while facing the minimum 27 batters. Matt Swanson, a draftee from from Upsala, took over the mound for the ninth. Jendro moved to first where he figured into the final three outs—a fly out to first and a third-to-second-to-first double play.

Collin Eckman put Sobieski up for good in the top of the first and the Skis added a run in the third on an error.

A bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Riley Hirsch and RBI single by Beau Hanowski in the sixth made it 4-0. The Skis' final two runs came in the ninth on an RBI single by Joey Hanowski and a Daniel Marod sacrifice fly.

Beau Hanowski and Joey Hanowski each finished with two hits and an RBI. Joey Hanowski and Collin Eckman contributed doubles for the Skis who will face the Prior Lake in the Final 16 at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hutchison.

Sobieski 101 002 002—6 8 2

Ortonville 000 000 000—0 1 4

WP: Tyler Jendro. LP: Chris Fellows. 2B: S-Collin Eckman, Joey Hanowski.

Next: Sobieski vs. Prior Lake 11 a.m. Saturday at Hutchinson.