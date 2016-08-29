Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Stock Car Racing: Hribar, Yamry sweep Might Axe Nationals

    By Joe Lindholm Today at 10:11 a.m.
    Billy Kendall

    BARROWS—Mitchell Hribar and Brendon Yamry recorded back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday at the Mighty Axe Nationals at North Central Speedway.

    Yamry's two wins helped him widen his points lead from seven to 12 over Derek Stanoch.

    Hribar, who hasn't raced a full schedule at NCS this season, is still in the top 10 in points. Dean Blanchard Jr. was able to increase his points lead to eight over Rod Berg.

    Veteran driver Shane Sabraski returned to the speedway Saturday and collected the Axe and Billy Kendall widened his points lead in the Modified class with a win Saturday.

    Saturday's Results

    IMCA Sport Compacts

    Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Corey Mehrwerth

    Heat 1: 1-Terry Blowers, 2-Trista Pankratz, 3-Chris Lehnen

    Heat 2: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Corey Mehrwerth, 3-Derek Stanoch

    IMCA Hobby Stocks

    Feature: 1-Robert Young III, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Timothy Gonska

    Heat 1: 1-David Dosh, 2-Timothy Gonska, 3-Joe Gonska

    NCS Mod 4s

    Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Dean Blanchard, 3-Chad Funt

    Heat 1: 1-Dean Blanchard Jr., 2-Dean Larson, 3-Adam Prieve

    Heat 2: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Rod Berg

    IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds

    Feature: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Brandon Mehrwerth, 3-David Siercks

    Heat 1: 1-Tim Siercks, 2-Jason Vejtruba, 3-Brandon Mehrwerth

    Heat 2: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Mark Martini, 3-Dustin Joel

    NCS Super Stock

    Feature: 1-Shane Sabraski, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Denis Czech

    Heat 1: 1-Josh Anderson, 2-Chris Wark, 3-Jesse Smolik

    Heat 2: 1-Jake Goetze, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Derek Sweet

    Heat 3: 1-Shane Sabraski, 2-Denis Czech, 3-Dominic Baker

    Heat 4: 1-Curtis Newberg, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Seth Kramer

    IMCA Modifieds

    Feature: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Shawn Fletcher

    Heat 1: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Craig Larson, 3-Shawn Fletcher

    Heat 2: 1-Ryan Canon, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Josh Anderson

    Heat 3: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Erick Thiesse, 3-Josh Beaulieu

    Friday's Results

    IMCA Sport Compacts

    Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Derek Stanoch

    Heat 1: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Derek Stanoch, 3-Drew Johnson

    Heat 2: 1-Curt Derichs, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Chris Lehnen

    IMCA Hobby Stocks

    Feature: 1-Dan McCain, 2-Robert Young III, 3-Timothy Gonska

    Heat 1: 1-Dan McCain, 2-Robert Young III, 3-Timothy Gonska

    Heat 2: 1-Michael Vogt, 2-Rod Larson Jr., 3-Tom Anderson

    NCS Mod 4s

    Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-James Erdmann

    Heat 1: 1-Dean Blanchard Jr., 2-Mitchell Hribar, 3-Rod Berg

    Heat 2: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Drue Fletcher

    IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds

    Feature: 1-Ashley Mehrwerth, 2-David Siercks, 3-Mark Martini

    Heat 1: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Mike Brenny, 3-Jake Hagemann

    Heat 2: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Ashley Mehrwerth, 3-Jason Vejtruba

    Heat 3: 1-Mitchell Kittridge, 2-David Slovick, 3-Brandon Norgard

    Heat 4: 1-Brandon Mehrwerth, 2-David Siercks, 3-Jacob Jordan

    NCS Super Stock

    Feature: 1-Josh Anderson, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Eric Martini

    Heat 1: 1-Chris Wark, 2-Curtis Newberg, 3-Dylan Nelson

    Heat 2: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Josh Anderson

    IMCA Modifieds

    Feature: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Larry Zeller

    Heat 1: 1-Larry Zeller, 2-Ryan Canon, 3-Erick Thiesse

    Heat 2: 1-Josh Beaulieu, 2-Justin Jones, 3-Josh Anderson

    Heat 3: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Billy Kendall, 3-Don Eischens

    Heat 4: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Lance Schilling, 3-Mark Prueser

    Explore related topics:sportsStock car racingNORTH CENTRAL SPEEDWAYMighty Axe Nationals
    Advertisement