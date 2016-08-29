Stock Car Racing: Hribar, Yamry sweep Might Axe Nationals
BARROWS—Mitchell Hribar and Brendon Yamry recorded back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday at the Mighty Axe Nationals at North Central Speedway.
Yamry's two wins helped him widen his points lead from seven to 12 over Derek Stanoch.
Hribar, who hasn't raced a full schedule at NCS this season, is still in the top 10 in points. Dean Blanchard Jr. was able to increase his points lead to eight over Rod Berg.
Veteran driver Shane Sabraski returned to the speedway Saturday and collected the Axe and Billy Kendall widened his points lead in the Modified class with a win Saturday.
Saturday's Results
IMCA Sport Compacts
Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Corey Mehrwerth
Heat 1: 1-Terry Blowers, 2-Trista Pankratz, 3-Chris Lehnen
Heat 2: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Corey Mehrwerth, 3-Derek Stanoch
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature: 1-Robert Young III, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Timothy Gonska
Heat 1: 1-David Dosh, 2-Timothy Gonska, 3-Joe Gonska
NCS Mod 4s
Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Dean Blanchard, 3-Chad Funt
Heat 1: 1-Dean Blanchard Jr., 2-Dean Larson, 3-Adam Prieve
Heat 2: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Rod Berg
IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds
Feature: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Brandon Mehrwerth, 3-David Siercks
Heat 1: 1-Tim Siercks, 2-Jason Vejtruba, 3-Brandon Mehrwerth
Heat 2: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Mark Martini, 3-Dustin Joel
NCS Super Stock
Feature: 1-Shane Sabraski, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Denis Czech
Heat 1: 1-Josh Anderson, 2-Chris Wark, 3-Jesse Smolik
Heat 2: 1-Jake Goetze, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Derek Sweet
Heat 3: 1-Shane Sabraski, 2-Denis Czech, 3-Dominic Baker
Heat 4: 1-Curtis Newberg, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Seth Kramer
IMCA Modifieds
Feature: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Shawn Fletcher
Heat 1: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Craig Larson, 3-Shawn Fletcher
Heat 2: 1-Ryan Canon, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Josh Anderson
Heat 3: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Erick Thiesse, 3-Josh Beaulieu
Friday's Results
IMCA Sport Compacts
Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Derek Stanoch
Heat 1: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Derek Stanoch, 3-Drew Johnson
Heat 2: 1-Curt Derichs, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Chris Lehnen
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature: 1-Dan McCain, 2-Robert Young III, 3-Timothy Gonska
Heat 1: 1-Dan McCain, 2-Robert Young III, 3-Timothy Gonska
Heat 2: 1-Michael Vogt, 2-Rod Larson Jr., 3-Tom Anderson
NCS Mod 4s
Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-James Erdmann
Heat 1: 1-Dean Blanchard Jr., 2-Mitchell Hribar, 3-Rod Berg
Heat 2: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Drue Fletcher
IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds
Feature: 1-Ashley Mehrwerth, 2-David Siercks, 3-Mark Martini
Heat 1: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Mike Brenny, 3-Jake Hagemann
Heat 2: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Ashley Mehrwerth, 3-Jason Vejtruba
Heat 3: 1-Mitchell Kittridge, 2-David Slovick, 3-Brandon Norgard
Heat 4: 1-Brandon Mehrwerth, 2-David Siercks, 3-Jacob Jordan
NCS Super Stock
Feature: 1-Josh Anderson, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Eric Martini
Heat 1: 1-Chris Wark, 2-Curtis Newberg, 3-Dylan Nelson
Heat 2: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Josh Anderson
IMCA Modifieds
Feature: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Larry Zeller
Heat 1: 1-Larry Zeller, 2-Ryan Canon, 3-Erick Thiesse
Heat 2: 1-Josh Beaulieu, 2-Justin Jones, 3-Josh Anderson
Heat 3: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Billy Kendall, 3-Don Eischens
Heat 4: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Lance Schilling, 3-Mark Prueser