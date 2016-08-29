Stock Car Racing: Hribar, Yamry sweep Might Axe Nationals

BARROWS—Mitchell Hribar and Brendon Yamry recorded back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday at the Mighty Axe Nationals at North Central Speedway.

Yamry's two wins helped him widen his points lead from seven to 12 over Derek Stanoch.

Hribar, who hasn't raced a full schedule at NCS this season, is still in the top 10 in points. Dean Blanchard Jr. was able to increase his points lead to eight over Rod Berg.

Veteran driver Shane Sabraski returned to the speedway Saturday and collected the Axe and Billy Kendall widened his points lead in the Modified class with a win Saturday.

Saturday's Results

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Corey Mehrwerth

Heat 1: 1-Terry Blowers, 2-Trista Pankratz, 3-Chris Lehnen

Heat 2: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Corey Mehrwerth, 3-Derek Stanoch

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Robert Young III, 2-Tom Anderson, 3-Timothy Gonska

Heat 1: 1-David Dosh, 2-Timothy Gonska, 3-Joe Gonska

NCS Mod 4s

Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Dean Blanchard, 3-Chad Funt

Heat 1: 1-Dean Blanchard Jr., 2-Dean Larson, 3-Adam Prieve

Heat 2: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Rod Berg

IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds

Feature: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Brandon Mehrwerth, 3-David Siercks

Heat 1: 1-Tim Siercks, 2-Jason Vejtruba, 3-Brandon Mehrwerth

Heat 2: 1-Jake Hagemann, 2-Mark Martini, 3-Dustin Joel

NCS Super Stock

Feature: 1-Shane Sabraski, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Denis Czech

Heat 1: 1-Josh Anderson, 2-Chris Wark, 3-Jesse Smolik

Heat 2: 1-Jake Goetze, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-Derek Sweet

Heat 3: 1-Shane Sabraski, 2-Denis Czech, 3-Dominic Baker

Heat 4: 1-Curtis Newberg, 2-Dexton Koch, 3-Seth Kramer

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Shawn Fletcher

Heat 1: 1-Billy Kendall, 2-Craig Larson, 3-Shawn Fletcher

Heat 2: 1-Ryan Canon, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Josh Anderson

Heat 3: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Erick Thiesse, 3-Josh Beaulieu

Friday's Results

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Derek Stanoch

Heat 1: 1-Brendon Yamry, 2-Derek Stanoch, 3-Drew Johnson

Heat 2: 1-Curt Derichs, 2-Terry Blowers, 3-Chris Lehnen

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Dan McCain, 2-Robert Young III, 3-Timothy Gonska

Heat 1: 1-Dan McCain, 2-Robert Young III, 3-Timothy Gonska

Heat 2: 1-Michael Vogt, 2-Rod Larson Jr., 3-Tom Anderson

NCS Mod 4s

Feature: 1-Mitchell Hribar, 2-Chad Funt, 3-James Erdmann

Heat 1: 1-Dean Blanchard Jr., 2-Mitchell Hribar, 3-Rod Berg

Heat 2: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Chad Funt, 3-Drue Fletcher

IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds

Feature: 1-Ashley Mehrwerth, 2-David Siercks, 3-Mark Martini

Heat 1: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Mike Brenny, 3-Jake Hagemann

Heat 2: 1-Mark Martini, 2-Ashley Mehrwerth, 3-Jason Vejtruba

Heat 3: 1-Mitchell Kittridge, 2-David Slovick, 3-Brandon Norgard

Heat 4: 1-Brandon Mehrwerth, 2-David Siercks, 3-Jacob Jordan

NCS Super Stock

Feature: 1-Josh Anderson, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Eric Martini

Heat 1: 1-Chris Wark, 2-Curtis Newberg, 3-Dylan Nelson

Heat 2: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-Jake Goetze, 3-Josh Anderson

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Don Eischens, 3-Larry Zeller

Heat 1: 1-Larry Zeller, 2-Ryan Canon, 3-Erick Thiesse

Heat 2: 1-Josh Beaulieu, 2-Justin Jones, 3-Josh Anderson

Heat 3: 1-Shawn Fletcher, 2-Billy Kendall, 3-Don Eischens

Heat 4: 1-Eric Martini, 2-Lance Schilling, 3-Mark Prueser