Girls Soccer: Warriors post clean sheet vs. Elk River

ELK RIVER—Ninth-grader Emma Smith had only one shot but made it count as the reserve midfielder netted the only goal, unassisted, in the Brainerd Warriors' 1-0 victory over the Elk River Elks Saturday.

Smith scored in the second half and the Warrior defense kept the Elks at bay and Brainerd goalkeeper Molly Rudolph turned aside the only four shots she faced to register the clean sheet.

Brainerd outshot Elk River 19-4 and improved to 2-0 overall.

"It was very obvious today that the girls came together as a team," Warriors coach Grant Gmeinder said. "They looked more comfortable playing together, and really trusted each other.

"The starters played excellent all game, and our reserves gave us great minutes off the bench. None bigger than Emma Smith, who scored the game's only goal. Every player deserves credit for today's win."

Brainerd 0 1—1

Elk River 0 0—0

Second half: Brd-Emma Smith 31:14

Shots on goal: Brd 19, Elk River 4

Goalkeepers: Brd-Molly Rudolph (4 saves); ER-Alyse Grunewal (18 saves)

Overall: B 2-0. Next: Alexandria at Brainerd 7 p.m. Tuesday.