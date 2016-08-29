Search
    Football: Brainerd 8th grade equipment handout Monday

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:14 a.m.

    Brainerd eighth grade boys interested in participating in football this fall may check out equipment Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the brick maintenance building, west of the track, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

    Please make sure that players have registered online through the Forestview activities website.

    Players unable to attend may check out gear at practice on first day of school Sept. 6.

    For more information, please visit www.brainerdfootball.com.

