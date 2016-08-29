Area Boys Soccer: Flyers drop opener to Storm

BELLE PRAIRIE—Nicholas Durfee and Sam Beam tallied the only goals for Little Falls in the Flyers' 5-2 opening-season loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm Saturday.

Thomas Kunkel was credited with an assist on Beam's goal.

Ninth-grader Adam Beack, playing in net for the first time on varsity, recorded seven saves.

Sauk Rapids 2 3—5

Little Falls 2 0—2

First half: LF-Nicholas Durfee; SR-Sean Randolph; SR-Kieren Emery (Cameron Bauer); LF-Sam Beam (Thomas Kunkel) 38:11

Second half: SR-Granite Moliga; SR-Everett Moliga

Shots on goal: SR 12, LF 9

Goalkeepers: SR-Ethan Baker (7 saves); LF-Adam Beack (7 saves)

Overall: LF 0-1. Next: Detroit Lakes vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 3 p.m. Thursday.