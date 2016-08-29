Kate Kurtzman at No. 3 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Maria Bell-Jaycie Hinrichs went 3-0 for Brainerd which finished 2-1 in the Warriors' quadrangular Saturday.

Brainerd defeated Staples-Motley 6-1 and Minnewaska 6-1, but lost to Princeton 5-2.

"We had a great day of competition with teams that have quality, well-coached programs," said Brainerd head coach Lisa Salo. "We are just two weeks into our season and have many matches under our belt. That is the nature of a tennis season—heavy with matches early on.

"Our emphasis as a team is to take each match as an opportunity to strengthen each position. We did that on Saturday. Our match with Princeton was very tight and decided by two tie breaks which shows our depth and potential as a team as Princeton is a very strong program.

"We have a huge week coming up and will use the experience gained Saturday to push us into this week."

Staples-Motley finished 0-3 losing 4-3 to Minnewaska, 5-2 to Princeton and 6-1 to Brainerd. Senior Izabella Edin went undefeated at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals.

In the junior varsity tournament, Brainerd finished with a combined 20-9 record in singles and doubles.

Brainerd

Team scores:

Brainerd 6, Staples-Motley 1

Brainerd 6, Minnewaska 1

Princeton 5, Brainerd 2

Brainerd

Singles

No. 1: Payge Fitterer 1-2

No. 2: Libby Kurtzman 1-1, Heidi Jacobson 0-1

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman 3-0

No. 4: Kiera Schweitzberger 2-1

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher 2-1

No. 2: Taya Person-Sydney Stock 2-1

No. 3: Maria Bell-Jaycie Hinrichs 3-0

Brainerd Junior Varsity

JV singles winners: Emily Moore, Ahnicka Perez, Lexi Ruggles.

JV doubles winners: Hannah Rud, Macey Peterson, Audrey Collins, Heidi Jacobson, Nicole Rud, Elizabeth Eigen, Megan Hensel, Sandra Chuey, Lexi Ruggles, Georgi Aus, Merriam Schmitz, Sophie Robinson, Eva Dabill, Madison Kalenberg, Hannah Trtanj, Amber Britton, Jessica Ernster, Katelyn Tix, Lily Plestad, Peyton McConkey.

Overall: B 5-1. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Staples-Motley

Team scores

Minnewaska 4, Staples-Motley 3

Princeton 5, Staples-Motley 2

Brainerd 6, Staples-Motley 1

Staples-Motley

Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin 3-0

No. 2: Ashley Smith 0-3

No. 3: Kelsi Peterson 1-2

No. 4: Sam Schimpp 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Lexi-Johnson-Claire Wolhowe 0-3

No. 2: Kelsie Weite-Bryn Williams 1-2

No. 3: Anna Willgohs-Haley Dietman 0-3

Next: Staples-Motley at Detroit Lakes Triangular 9 a.m. Tuesday.