Girls Swimming & Diving: Warriors happy to be home

Career record: 244-79-1 (.750)

2015 finish: 7-1 CLC, 10-1 overall

Returning state entrants: Katie Streiff, Madelynn Gibbons

Captains: Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Maggie Mattson, Anna Herath

Assistant coaches: Ann Stenglien (23rd season), Mary Streiff, diving (18th season), Kris Peterson (volunteer assistant, fourth year)

For the first week of practice, the Brainerd Warriors were road warriors.

The Brainerd High School pool was closed the week of Aug. 14-20 for maintenance, sending the Warriors to Little Falls for their first five practices.

"I have to commend the girls. They didn't bat an eye," Warriors coach Dan Anderson said. "It added basically an hour and a half to two hours to our day. Basically we were going from 8 in the morning to 2:30-3 p.m. the first week but it worked out. Little Falls was gracious enough to (rent) us pool time. Everything we needed was there.

"We tell the girls all the time to expect the unexpected. When I got the call from (activities director) Charlie Campbell before our season started it was like 'OK. What can you do?' It's not like we can move to a different field or something. They ordered us up some buses and away we went."

The Warriors, who open the season tonight (Aug. 30) at home against Bemidji, return two state qualifiers and four All-Central Lakes Conference performers from a team that finished 7-1 in the CLC, 10-1 overall, second in the conference and third in Section 8-2A.

All-CLC junior Katie Streiff enters her fourth varsity season with appearances in five state events. Last year, Streiff was the CLC and section 100 butterfly champion, finished 15th in the butterfly at state and 18th on the state 400 free relay.

Is this the year Streiff stands on the podium at state?

"It's hard to say," Anderson said. "She certainly has that kind of ability. I haven't looked what's coming back in the state. There are always some kids who jump in there, too. Katie's focused on getting a time. We've talked about what time she's capable of getting. With that time, she's on the cusp of being top eight (in butterfly)."

Anderson said Streiff probably will also swim the 50 free and breaststroke along with being on relays.

"If she swims (50 free), she's capable of challenging for the section title," Anderson said. "There is a really fast girl out there in that event, but Katie certainly could challenge for our school record and a trip to state.

"(Breaststroke) is an option too. Katie's never done that because we've always had good 400 free relays and the breaststroke is before the 400 free relay. Possibly, if we go for it in different relays this year, breaststroke might be an option for her."

Sophomore Madelynn Gibbons, who was All-CLC, is the other returning state qualifier, teaming up with Streiff and graduates Alyssa Williams and Hannah McKeag in the 400 free relay. Last season, Gibbons swam the 200 IM and 500 free.

"She could still end up in those events," Anderson said, "but we're leaning more toward a 200-100 free combination with her. She can do all four strokes and do them all well. Sometimes those kind of kids get pigeonholed into the 200 IM.

"We think a 200 freestyler is what she is. I think she's headed in that direction. It looks like that's a pretty good event for her at the section level, but we'll see. The season's long. Things change. In the 200 and 100 free, I think she has a shot to qualify for state in both."

All-CLC senior Julia Wallace, one of four captains, returns in the backstroke, 200 IM and relays.

"Julia is such a hard-worker," Anderson said. "She will be our backstroker this year. Since we graduated Hannah McKeag, Julia will be our backstroker on the medley relay. She will be our best 200 IMer and most likely will end up on the 400 free relay."

Anderson said senior Kylie Lange, another All-CLC performer and captain, has been the team's top performer in breaststroke the past two years. She may also swim the 50 free.

"Kylie will be counted on in the breaststroke especially," Anderson said. "She will be a key member of the medley relay and could challenge for a state spot. I can't remember exactly what's out there in breaststroke. The state champion might come out of our section, but the runner-up spot is open."

Junior Jamie Wallace, a returning letterwinner, will likely swim sprints.

"Jamie's made herself into a good swimmer," Anderson said. "She's really strong. She's a workout fanatic—both her and Julia are. Jamie I see her in the sprint freestyles—50 and 100 free—and she will be on whatever relay we end up going for. I find it hard to believe Jamie wouldn't be on it."

Senior Anna Herath, another captain, and junior Cami Harmer return on the diving board. Harmer received All-CLC honorable mention in 2015.

Harmer finished 22nd at state as a freshman and was seventh in the section last year. Herath finished eighth in the section in 2015.

"Cami battled some injuries last year, but so far she looks really strong," Anderson said. "She should go to state, the same with Anna. Anna was right on the edge of qualifying last year.

"Both are really good divers. Our diving coach Mary Streiff does an amazing job. We always have good divers."

Sartell in the CLC, and St. Michael-Albertville in the section, remain the teams to beat, Anderson said.

"Sartell really didn't graduate anybody," Anderson said. "They will be really tough. Some other schools are starting to move up a little bit too—Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud Tech. I see us in the running for runners-up. It would be a disappointment if we weren't. At the section, we were close to nipping Maple Grove for runner-up.

"We're in the top half of our section, the top half of our conference, which is where we should be."

Warriors roster

Returning letterwinners:

• Seniors: Anna Herath, Kylie Lange, Maggie Mattson, Julia Wallace

• Juniors: Britney Anderson, Anna Dillon, Cami Harmer, Peyton Loss, Madison Lund, Tarin Skinner, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace, Megan Wilhelm

• Sophomores: Sophie Exsted, Madelynn Gibbons

• Freshmen: Emmah Korhonen, Madison Holm, Hannah Tatge

Returning non-letterwinners

• Sophomores: Kailey Springer, Libby Zemke, Silvia Schmitz

Newcomers

• Senior: Emilia Manda

• Sophomore: Kayla Deason

• Freshmen: Sidney Miller, Isabelle Prozinski, Olivia Swanson, Daeja Nylund, Callie Knapp, Jacquilyn Rude

• Eighth grade: Gabby VanHorn, Jenna Host, Madison Sedlachek

Warriors schedule

Aug 30, Bemidji 6 p.m.

Sept 1, Willmar 6 p.m.

Sept 8, Alexandria 6 p.m.

Sept 13, at St. Cloud Tech 6 p.m.

Sept 15, at Sauk Rapids 6 p.m.

Sept 17, at Park Rapids Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept 22, Rocori 6 p.m.

Sept 29, at Sartell 6 p.m.

Oct 6, at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Oct 8, Section 8-2A True Team at St. Cloud Tech, diving 10 a.m., swimming noon

Oct 13, at Melrose 6 p.m.

Oct 18, St. Cloud Apollo 6 p.m.

Oct. 29, Central Lakes Conference Championship at Alexandria noon

Section 8-2A

At St. Cloud Tech

Fri, Nov 11, swim prelims 5 p.m.

Sat, Nov 12, diving finals noon, swim finals 4 p.m.

Class 2A State Meet

Nov. 16-18, U of MN Aquatic Center