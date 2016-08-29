Baseball: St. Mathias harvests split

Chuck Stott, Dennis Hitzemann and Neil Sather each had three hits as the St. Mathias Harvest over 50 team split a doubleheader Saturday against the St. Michael Angels.

St. Mathias lost the opener 9-8 and rallied to win the nightcap 9-5.

In the opener, the Harvest scored five runs in the last inning and held the Angels in the bottom half sending the game into a shootout. The teams traded runs in the first frame of the shootout, but the Harvest scored one run in the next frame while the Angels plated two for the win.

Next game for the Harvest is at noon Sept. 10 against the Brooklyn Center Dodgers at St. Mathias.