Area Cross Country: Moore, Flyer boys finish fourth

MILACA—Tyler Moore's fourth-place time of 18:23 led the Little Falls Flyers boys to fourth place in Monday's Milaca Meet.

Jake Andres placed fifth for Pierz, which was one runner short of a full squad.

The Little Falls girls placed sixth with Abby Borash scoring a 16th-place time of 23:57.37.

Pierz was led by Sam Winscher in 24th place and Brenna Andres in 25th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Mora 33, 2-Milaca 76, 3-Big Lake 78, 4-Little Falls 86, 5-Chisago Lakes 139, 6-North Branch 151, 7-Foley 166, 8-Rush City 196

Individual winner: Alec Sanbeck (Mora) 16:50.49

Little Falls results: 4-Tyler Moore 18:23.54, 20-Nolan Zimny 19:53.27, 21-Drew Peterson 19:56.14, 22-Tyler Schlattman 19:5695, 23-Jonah Ploof 19:57.43, 32-William Riitters 20:38.60, 41-Leo Wilczek

Pierz results: 5-Jake Andres 18:37.68, 48-Cole Andres 22:32.95, 53-Alex Gottwalt 23:00.00, 55-Jaden Hennen 23:33.70

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Mora 31, 2-North Branch 82, 3-Chisago Lakes 86, 4-Milaca 110, 5-Rush City 124, 6-Little Falls 137, 7-Big Lake 147

Individual winner: Rhianna Rinke (North Branch) 21:18.02

Little Falls results: 16-Abby Borash 23:57.37, 30-Molly Lange 25:50.79, 33-Madison Marquette 26:15.79, 35-Megan Borash 26:26.79, 42-Claire Zack 27:34.79, 43-Nica Gammon-Deering 27:38.54, 50-Kali Schirmers 29:32.06

Pierz results: 24-Sam Winscher 24:58.84, 25-Brenna Andres 25:17.94, 48-Grace Marshik 29:18.28

S-M's Sweeney runner-up

MENAHGA—Kira Sweeney's second-place 20:53.64 propelled the Staples-Motley Cardinals girls to fourth place in Monday's United North Central Invite.

The Cardinal boys team also finished fourth with Emmet Anderson placing sixth.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Noah Ross placed 12th to lead the Wolverines to eighth. The W-DC girls also finished eighth.

Luke Downie scored a 19th-place finish to lead the Pine River-Backus boys to 13th. The PR-B girls were incomplete.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Buffalo 53, 2-Detroit Lakes 66, 3-Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 72, 4-Staples-Motley 171, 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 175, 6-Park Rapids 179, 7-United North Central 205, 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 211, 9-Ottertail Central 231, 10-New York Mills 245, 11-Deer River 296, 12-Bagley-Fosston 306, 13-Pine River-Backus 308, 14-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 309

Individual winner: (Detroit Lakes) 17:20

Pine River-Backus results: 19-Luke Downie 19:16.41, 46-Torry Hirschey 20:4014, 76-Nick Ackerman 22:55.53, 83-Caleb Travis 23:43.78, 95-Beau Broom 25:07.18, 96-Marcus Lukanen 25:30.52

Staples-Motley results: 6-Emmet Anderson 18:22.44, 27-Ben Bartezak 19:33.41, 41-Hunter Klimek 20:29.34, 48-Jack Tyrrell 20:44.03, 49-Tanner Robben 20:46.87, 56-Coleman Klimek 21:32.14, 57-Nicholas Tabatt 21:36.72, 84-Bentley Christensen 23:46.03, 93-Brayden Christensen 24:45.84

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 12-Noah Ross 18:55.22, 35-Bereket Loer 20:21.52, 44-Isaac Hale 20:39.18, 55-Lucas Hinojos 21:28.09, 67-Konnor Stueve 22:03.34, 77-Isaac Ries 23:02.97, 88-Wyatt Peterson 24:13.44, 89-Mason Snyder 24:17.78, 99-Nick Soroko 29:04.34

Girls results

Team scores: 1-United North Central 62, 2-Buffalo 75, 3-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 99, 4-Staples-Motley 104, 5-Park Rapids 108, 6-Detroit Lakes 177, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 209, 8-Deer River 258, 9-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 280, 10t-Bagley, Pine River-Backus, Ottertail Central, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop inc.

Individual winner: Lydia Kantonen (Park Rapids) 19:57

Pine River-Backus results: 26-Alexander Hoopman 25:01, 29-Sidney Lodge 25:10, 53-Shayna Moore 27:38

Staples-Motley results: 2-Kira Sweeney 20:53.64, 12-Addison Korber 23:20.15, 14-Ameara Chenoweth 23:35.18, 32-Taylor Yungbauer 25:25.81, 44-Mikayla Sauber 26:55.68, 49-Kaitlyn Smith 27:14.72, 58-Jorie Ihme 29:00.24, 69-Madysen Hull 30:05.06

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 21-Abby Motschenbacher 24:32.62, 28-Samantha Malone 25:04.83, 46-Elissa Ikola 27:11.11, 55-Tiffany Meeks 28:32.68, 59-McKenna Wangsness 29:10.43, 61-Gabi Ross 29:31.02, 62-Eve Collins 29:35.08, 67-Mackenzie Salge 29:57.34

Next: Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes Invitational Sept. 8.