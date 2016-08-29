Girls Tennis: Warriors hot on humid day

Kate Kurtzman breezed through her first match and outlasted her second opponent to finish Monday 2-0 as did the Brainerd Warriors, who beat Becker 7-0 and Thief River Falls 5-2 at Brainerd High School.

Kurtzman clipped Becker's Blaire Pappenfus 6-0, 6-0 and bettered Kora Torkelson of TRF 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 in hot, humid conditions.

"We competed in some pretty difficult conditions with the heat and humidity," said Warriors head coach Lisa Salo. "It was steamy out there. I applaud the effort and heart our team showed. It was difficult."

Payge Fitterer and Libby Kurtzman also finished 2-0 in singles. Doubles teams with perfect Mondays were Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher and Maria Bell-Jaycie Hinrichs.

Junior varsity winners for Brainerd were Audrey Collins in singles and the doubles teams of Nicole Rud-Elizabeth Eigen, Hannah Rud-Macey Peterson and Heidi Jacobson-Jessica Ernster.

Brainerd 7, Becker 0

Singles

No. 1: Payge Fitterer (Brd) def. Taylor Pawlicki 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Libby Kurtzman (Brd) def. Anna Ritchie 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (Brd) def. Blaire Pappenfus 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Kiera Schweitzberger (Brd) def. Courtney Nuest 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (Brd) def. Megan Nelson-Hannah Bengtson 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Taya Person-Sydney Stock (Brd) def. Ally Kangas-Payton Bernstrom 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Maria Bell-Jaycie Hinrichs (Brd) def. Emily Kotten-Alayna Lindquist 6-2, 6-4

Brainerd 5, Thief River Falls 2

Singles

No. 1: Fitterer (Brd) def. Shawna Spears 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: L. Kurtzman (Brd) def. Claire Fagerstrom 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: K. Kurtzman (Brd) def. Kora Torkelson 6-2, 3-6, 3-1

No. 4: Bella Nelson (TRF) def. Schweitzberger 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Rusk-Fletcher (Brd) def. Allison Okeson-Hailey Kvick 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Karryn Leake-Khloe Lund (TRF) def. Person-Stock 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Bell-Hinrichs (Brd) def. Breanna Wienen-Jill Safranski 7-5, 7-5

Overall: Brd 7-1. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.