HUTCHINSON—Rhett Williamson and Bill Sather each had two hits as the Fort Ripley Rebels' season ended with an 8-2 loss to the Hutchinson Huskies in the second round of the Class C State Tournament Sunday.

Trailing 2-0, Fort Ripley tied the game in the top of the third when Bill Sather laced a leadoff double. Jack Hegarty then walked. Nick Jelacie put down a sacrifice bunt and the ball was thrown away, scoring Sather and advancing Hegarty to third. Williamson's sacrifice fly tied the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the third, Hutchinson responded with four runs on four hits to grab a 6-2 lead. That score remained until the bottom of the sixth when the Huskies' Jake Wendland belted a 2-run homer to make it 8-2.

The Rebels never threatened after that point, putting just three men on base over the last three innings, none of whom got past first.

Williamson finished 2-for-3 with a walk and Bill Sather finished 2-for-4.

Winning pitcher Matt Timm worked seven innings allowing two runs and four hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks.

Ethan Branum, who lasted 2.1 innings, gave up six runs and seven hits, struck out three, walked two and hit two batters. Adam Harlander, a draftee from Avon, and Logan Kalis followed Branum to the mound.

Hutchinson 8 10 1

Fort Ripley 2 5 2

WP: Matt Timm. LP: Ethan Branum. 2B: FR-Bill Sather; H-Jake Arlt. HR: H-Jake Wendland.